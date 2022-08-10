Olivia Newton-John’s daughter mourns her mother’s death and rescues photos







daughter of olivia newton john Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

Chloe Rose Lattanzi, Olivia Newton-John’s only child, mourned her mother’s death this Monday, 8. On social media, the singer shared a series of photos in which they appear together.

The star of “Grease”, Olivia had the death announced via official note by her husband, John Easterling. According to him, his wife was at her ranch in California, in the United States, in the company of family and friends.

30 years ago, the artist faced breast cancer. To TMZa source stated that “after a 30-year journey, she lost to metastatic breast cancer”.

Check out the photos:

Friends and fans mourn the death

In the comments, fans and friends also mourned the death and left messages of affection for Chloe. “I’m sorry for your loss,” said one netizen. “Much love to you and your family,” commented another. “I’m sorry Chloe. I’m here for you,” said a third.

John Travolta, who starred in the success of “Grease” alongside Olivia, also made a point of paying tribute to the actress in a publication.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our lives so much better. Your impact has been incredible. I love you so much. In the future, we will see each other and we will all be together again. I am yours from the first moment I saw you and forever. Yours Danny, your John,” said the actor, in reference to his character.