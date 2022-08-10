Olympique de Marseille announce agreement with Sánchez, ex-Inter Milan | international football

Olympique de Marseille announced an agreement to sign forward Alexis Sánchez, who terminated contract with Inter Milan. The 33-year-old Chilean will undergo a medical and should sign for two seasons with the French team, where Brazilian midfielder Gerson plays.
The player arrived in France this Tuesday and was received with a lot of celebration by the fanatical fans. (see the videos). He wore the Marseille shirt, posed for photos and signed autographs for some fans, who abused the flares.
Sánchez had the highest salary at Inter, but was out of the plans of coach Simone Inzaghi. As with Vidal, who agreed with Flamengo, the Italian team paid financial compensation to terminate the contract ahead of schedule. He was linked with the Nerazzurri until June 2023.
Olympique de Marseille will be the ninth team in Sánchez’s career. Cobreloa’s sire, he passed through Colo-Colo and River Plate before arriving in Europe in 2008, when he moved to Udinese. In 2011, the striker went to Barcelona and stayed there until 2014, when he transferred to Arsenal, where he lived his best phase.
In early 2018, Sánchez moved to Manchester United, where he only stayed for a year and a half. The Chilean has been at Inter Milan since 2019. In all, the Chilean played 108 games, with 20 goals and 23 assists for the Italian team.
Alexis Sánchez is received with a lot of celebration by the fans of Olympique de Marseille — Photo: Reproduction/InfosOM_