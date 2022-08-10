





One person dies and American tourist is shot in shooting in Rio Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/@riodenojeiraofc

One person was found dead and a 28-year-old American tourist was injured after a shooting in Morro do Fubá, in Rio de Janeiro, this Tuesday, 9, according to the newspaper. The globe. On the social networks, residents of neighborhoods close to the community report intense exchanges of fire between rival criminal groups.

Second The globe, the shooting would be between militia criminals and drug traffickers vying for territory. The Military Police confirmed to the vehicle that a person was found dead on Rua Padre Telemaco, in Cascadura and the Homicide Police Station was called.

OTT 360 INFORMS: 17:25h

Shots at Morro do Fubá in Cascadura/Campinho. Gunshots are being heard in other neighborhoods such as Praça Seca, Madureira, Quintino and others. Be careful in the region.#OTT360 Access our app for more information, confirmations, photos and videos — Where There’s Shooting-RJ (@RJ_OTT) August 9, 2022

The Fire Department was called around 5:30 pm to help a man on Travessa Souza Andrade, also in Cascadura. The victim was American Joseph T. Thomas, 28 years old. He was taken to Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital and is in serious condition.

Firefighters also reported to the The globe that two other people shot sought help at the 8th Military Firefighters Group, in Campinho. The victims went to the barracks inside the bus, where, according to reports, they would have been shot. Both were rescued by ambulances from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).