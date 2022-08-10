“Open heart…”; after Karina Bacchi’s response, Amaury Nunes makes an appeal and begs to see his son

the beef between Karina Bacchi and Amaury Nunes go with everything. Last Monday (8), the former player published a video on Instagram, where revealed that the presenter does not let him see her son, Enrico, of 5 years. The blonde responded to her ex-husband’s publication and explained that everything would be resolved in court.

This Tuesday (9), the former soccer player published a new video and made an appeal to Karina Bacchi let him see his son, whom he says he hasn’t seen for over four months. “I haven’t seen my son since April 17th. I didn’t see my son on his birthday, so I decided to make that video. With an open heart, no filter, no cut, very transparent“, it started Amaury Nunes.

“Regarding the accusations that were made, I would never have made that kind of accusation like that. Mainly out of respect for our son, the person who is my son’s mother and especially for everything we went through for five years”he continued, about the accusations of Karina.

amaury went on to comment that people know his character. “We shared wonderful moments that we lived, including obstacles. I didn’t have to delete any video or photo I took, posted or said. I didn’t have to block any comments. The people who lived with us during these five years, my family, the family her, our friends, the employees who lived with us at home… All the people who participated in our life during this period know about my nature, my character, the father I was and am to our son”vented.

In the end, he asked that Karina let him see Enrico on Sunday (14), on Father’s Day. “I hope from the bottom of my heart that we can resolve the situation without any more controversies, fights, insinuations. That you have discernment, that we can resume our coexistence as soon as possible. And that on Father’s Day, which is coming now, he can spend with his father”finished.

What’s happening?

Karina Bacchi and Amaury Nunes they are separated since may of this year, after five years together. According to rumors, the reason would have been the presenter’s religious fanaticism, but nothing has been confirmed by the former couple. The relationship between the former player with Enrico Bacchi has been giving the talk, because he adopted the boy, who is the result of an in vitro fertilization of the influencer.