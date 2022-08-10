Palmeiras trains penalties before facing Atlético-MG; Tabata does first work

On Tuesday morning, the cast of palm trees went to the Football Academy field to follow the preparation with an eye on the decisive duel against Atlético-MG for the Liberators cup. After the tie in the first leg, Verdão’s athletes practiced penalties.

As there is no away goal as an advantage in the current edition of the continental tournament, any new draw takes the decision to a penalty shootout. Palmeiras carries a negative record in the Abel Ferreira Era, with five consecutive eliminations in penalties. Thus, the Palmeiras squad perfected the foundation at the end of training to try to break this sequence.

On the field, the athletes started the day with crosses and submissions training. Soon after, coach Abel Ferreira commanded tactical work of eye movements in the confrontation against Galo. Finally, there was also a recreational activity before penalty kicks.

With Ron recovered since last week, the only athlete who remains under the department’s care is defensive midfielder Jailson, who is recovering from a right knee injury. He already does ball work on the field.

Announced this Monday as a new reinforcement for Palmeiras, attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata made his first activities at the Football Academy. Still separated from the group, the player did individual work in the interior and also on the field. He still needs to be regularized to make his debut.

A probable Palmeiras to face Atlético-MG has Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

The duel valid for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores takes place this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque. Still undefeated, Palmeiras owns the best campaign in the competition.

Leave your comment