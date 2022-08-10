Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG: Galo takes the entire squad to São Paulo and increases the mystery in Libertadores | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG faces Palmeiras this Wednesday, for Libertadores, in a game that is “worth the year” for the Minas Gerais team. And to shield the team, the preparation is surrounded by mysteries. This Tuesday, the cast worked in the afternoon in Cidade do Galo. There was no press conference or disclosure of related parties. According to the club, all the athletes in the squad will travel to São Paulo.

Even athletes who are not registered in Libertadores, as in the case of striker Pavón, who remains suspended and unable to play in the competition, are traveling with the team.

The team comes from a bad result on Sunday, against Athletico-PR at home. He came out ahead and took the turn in the final minutes. In the first game, against Palmeiras, they also gave up the tie, which had a bitter taste for the fans.

After training this afternoon in Cidade do Galo, the entire delegation travels to São Paulo. The expectation is that the Rooster lands in the capital of São Paulo around 19:50 (Brasilia time).

The doubt is on account of the left side Arana. The player has an injury to the back of his left thigh and was out of the Brazilian’s duel over the weekend. The athlete continues to undergo intensive treatment for recovery.

Over the weekend, Arana even posted a video running in the field with the caption: “Evolving”. If he has game conditions, the side is a starter in the Cuca team.

