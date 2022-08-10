Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | liberators

In the first leg, in Belo Horizonte, Verdão and Galo were tied by 2 to 2. Whoever wins in São Paulo guarantees classification, and a new equality in the score takes the decision to penalty kicks.

This time with the advantage of deciding at home, unlike what happened in the 2021 semifinal, Palmeiras will have maximum strength at the disposal of Abel Ferreira. The only absence must be Jailson, who remains in recovery from knee surgery.

The current two-time South American champion is defending an unbeaten run of 17 matches in the competition and is trying to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament for the fourth time in the last five years.

Atlético comes from total instability in the season. He dropped some positions in the Brasileiro, a competition in which he took recent turns at home – Corinthians and Athletico-PR. Coach Cuca should not have available the side Guilherme Arana (traveled, but has an injury), and striker Cristian Pavón, who is not registered.

Galo has five games in a row in 2022 without winning. He left the classification zone to Libertadores in the Brazilian (G-6), and has already left the Copa do Brasil. It will be a watershed game for the season.

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

With Rony at his disposal, Abel Ferreira can change the Palmeiras offensive system. The striker recovered from a muscle injury and participated in the second half of the game against Goiás, on Sunday. If selected from the start, shirt 10 could take López’s spot.

Probable starting lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony.

Who is out: Jailson (knee surgery).

Atlético-MG – coach: Cuca

Atlético traveled to São Paulo with all the players in the squad. Even Guilherme Arana. Which raises doubts. The side is (or at least was) injured in the thigh. In his place, Cuca must use Rubens. The mystery still perpetuates. The Galo coach will have Zaracho back, but the attacking midfielder can be positioned more open on the right, giving way to Nacho in the central frame. There is a clear fight between Jair and Otávio to see who will pair up with Allan.

Probable starting lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Rubens; Allan, Otávio (Jair) and Nacho (Ademir); Zaracho, Keno and Hulk.

Who is out: Guilherme Arana (thigh injury).

hanging: Nathan Silva.

