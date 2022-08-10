Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG: with Arana, Galo arrives in São Paulo for the Libertadores final | athletic-mg

The Galo increased the mystery surrounding the team that will send to the field this Wednesday in the decisive game against Palmeiras. The entire cast traveled to São Pauloincluding athletes who are not registered in Libertadores, as in the case of striker Pavón.

The side Guilherme Arana is another who is also with the squad. The player appears disembarking from the bus at the hotel in São Paulo, but it is doubtful. After all, he has a thigh injury and was not used in the first game. Cuca makes a mystery about Galo’s lineup against Palmeiras. If Arana remains vetoed, Rubens is the favorite to fill the role.

At the weekend, Galo lost to Athletico-PR, in the final minute of the game, for the Brazilian Championship. That’s five straight games in 2022 without a win. In the first leg, against Palmeiras, last Wednesday, Galo gave the draw to Abel Ferreira’s team. Atlético came to open 2-0, but the game ended in a draw.