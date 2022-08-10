Pandemic causes urban bus sector to lose 10.8 million passengers and R$ 27 billion

The pandemic overturned the already shaky urban passenger transport system in the country, wrapped in impasses regarding the health of operations. After facing a drop in the number of passengers transported in the pandemic, the demand for paying passengers presented last year 37.8% recoverybefore 2021.

However, compared to the situation before the pandemic (2019), the emptiness on board was still very high: 32.6%. In absolute terms, 10.8 million trips made by paying passengers per day throughout Brazil. The data are in the NTU Yearbook 2021-2022, of the National Association of Urban Transport Companies (NTU).

The study is based on 11 indicators and the data are made available by the entities affiliated to the NTU, which brings together the companies operating the nine major systems. In addition to Fortaleza, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Goiânia, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo.

Together, the systems of these cities account for more than 35% of the national fleet and the number of trips carried out in all Brazilian cities served by organized public transport systems by bus.







FORTALEZA, CE, BRAZIL, 03-16-2021: Movement of the Messejana terminal. Movement in Fortaleza bus terminals at Lockdown. (Photo: Júlio Caesar / O Povo) (Photo: JÚLIO CAESAR)











Sector accumulates loss of R$ 27.8 billion

Francisco Christovam, chief executive of NTU, says the data was impressive because of its negative impact.

According to him, the organized public transport systems by urban bus, present in 2,703 Brazilian municipalities, had an accumulated loss of R$ 27.8 billion, from the beginning of the pandemic to April this year, according to the most recent survey carried out by the Association, which served as the basis for the Yearbook.

The demand analysis is based on the comparison for the months of April and October of each year. The month of April 2021 recorded a strong recovery, of 119.5%, compared to the previous year. April 2020 was the height of social isolation.

In October 2021, there was a small reduction of 2.1%, compared to the same period of the previous year.

For NTU, the data may indicate a scenario of stabilization of the level of demand, at a level close to 70% of the levels of 2019. Monitoring carried out by the association, on impacts of the pandemic, shows that, from November 2021 to April 2022, the monthly levels of demand recorded fluctuated between 66.8% and 71.3%, in relation to the situation of the pre-pandemic period.

There is no indication, so far, that this loss of passengers will be fully reversed, indicating the possibility of structural shrinkage of the sector.

As for equivalent passengers transported or trips carried out by vehicle, with the exception of 2020 (with the greatest impact, resulting from the pandemic), in 2021, the indicator recorded the lowest index of the entire historical series: only 251 passengers transported daily, on average. , per vehicle, taking into account the average of the months evaluated. From 2020 to 2021, there was an increase of 50.5%, although, compared to 2019, the reduction is still high, at 25.1%.





Overview of the transport sector was presented at the NTU National Seminar (Photo: Jocélio Leal)













Increase in the supply of buses



On the other hand, the NTU Yearbook shows that the supply of public transport by bus increased by 8.5% in 2021, compared to the previous year.

The level of supply has shown a better recovery in relation to demand: in July 2020, just over four months after the start of the pandemic, the service supply reached more than 70%, from the situation observed previously.

In April 2022, the level of supply rose to 82.3%, compared to 2019. This was because the sector says it has fully complied with social distancing inside the buses.

The president also highlights that the reduction in productivity has been a structural condition of the sector for years, regardless of the greater impact caused by the pandemic. The accumulated drop during the entire historical series is 41.5%. In relation to 2019, there is still a 2.5% drop in productivity.

According to the Yearbook, the 2021 growth means that the sector has almost reached the pre-pandemic level of productivity.

“The consequences are terrible for the population and the economy of the entire country. People have at their disposal a fleet with the highest average age verified in almost three decades”, said Christovam.

Fleet aging



As for the aging of the fleet, the economic crisis faced by companies led, in many cases, to the postponement of the acquisition of new vehicles. Several indicators related to the bus fleet decreased in 2021, as expected. In 27 years of monitoring by NTU, the average age of Brazil’s urban collective bus fleet has never been higher.

After a year of stabilization, in 2020, the age of the fleet increased again last year, with a growth of 6.7%, bringing the average to six years and 11 days.

In the case of the system’s total fleet index (the number of buses that companies own), the drop was 9.3% from April/2020 to October/2021. It is the lowest percentage recorded since the beginning of the historical series, in 2013.

In this case, the survey shows that the reduction is due to the adequacy of the service offer, due to the drop in the number of trips made by the population.

Another negative point, in the context of the fleet, is the shrinkage of the domestic market for the sale of buses and minibuses, which was more accentuated in 2021, as revealed by the Yearbook.

Sales of both types of vehicles analyzed were equally reduced, with percentages of 36.1% for buses and 33.6% for minibuses.

The total number of vehicles sold in 2021 (7,771 units) was the lowest recorded over all 21 years of the historical series. The peak was 24,073 units in 2011.

drop in productivity



In the NTU survey, the indicator that measures productivity stands out, evaluated by the Equivalent Passenger Kilometer Index (IPKe). The monthly analysis shows that the IPKe grew 62.1% and 7.1%, in the months of April and October, respectively, compared to the previous year; however, the average rate reached was only 1.45 passengers per kilometer.

With the exception of the year 2020, with the greatest impact due to the pandemic, this is the lowest value ever verified, over the 29 years of the historical series.

The president of NTU believes that structural crises must be faced with solutions and alternatives that also bring about structural changes. “It is necessary to build new bases to position collective public transport as a strategic instrument for the recovery of cities, towards a new reality. For this, it is essential to update the legal framework of the sector”.

Among the cost indicators, the average salary of drivers increased by 2.7% above the inflation of the period, even with the drop in productivity. However, in the evaluation of the entire historical series, it is evident that the salaries practiced today are among the lowest in the last 28 years, in all Brazilian capitals.

the weight of diesel

In this scenario of losses, the price of diesel oil, which is the second highest operating cost in the sector, after the cost of labor, came to weigh 33.7% in the sum of total costs. This is the highest value reached since the beginning of the historical series, in 1993.

“A differentiated and long-term pricing policy, with specific tax treatment, for the fuel consumed by public transport by bus, with stability and predictability, cannot be postponed.

Keeping it as it is mainly harms the lower-income population, since the impacts on companies’ costs are very heavy”, says the president of NTU.

Public power breaches contracts, but increases support



Another warning sign in the study points out that the weighted average tariff increased at an index considered to be lower than expected. According to the analysis of the Yearbook, the scenario results from the unilateral breach of contracts by the public authorities, which did not readjust the tariffs in the same proportion as the increases in costs, in those systems where the public tariff is the only source of revenue for the operating company.

At the same time, companies recognize that the growth in subsidies to passengers, since the beginning of the pandemic, also contributed to the reduction of the average fare, which was a positive result.

*The journalist traveled to São Paulo at the invitation of NTU

More Economy news

About the subject









Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags