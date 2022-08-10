‘Pantanal energy in the veins’

The guitar player is making waves in fiction and outside of it as well. In addition to the success he has as the pedestrian Trindade in “Pantanal”, Gabriel Sater has conquered good marks with his songs. This week, another one comes, as he tells EXTRA.

— Friday (August 12), on all audio platforms, a song that is instrumental by viola arrives. “Tereré”, a union: me on the guitar and maestro Vicente Castilho on the harp. It’s Pantanal’s energy in the veins, and I’ve played in the soap opera a few times — says the actor and singer, who, until December, releases the songs from his new album, “Erva doce”.

Trindade (Gabriel Sater): The guitar player has been maddened by Irma (Camila Morgado) since he saw her Photo: João Miguel Jr./Rede Globo

This is the sixth song on the new album that Gabriel has been releasing while the soap opera is on the air. Among the other five is “Amor de Índio”, a theme by Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuita Barbosa), which already has more than one million plays on streaming platforms. “Tempest Night”, a song that Trindade wrote for Irma (Camila Morgado) in fiction, is also in Gabriel’s project.

— I’ve become a much better guitar player over time. I went from belt to ten-string viola, my father even told me. So much so that in the past I didn’t play so many instrumental themes on the viola and today I play several — says the artist, who is the son of also actor and singer Almir Sater.

In addition to these two, “Arabescos”, “Amor marruá” and “Tigre do trio” complete the list of five songs that have come out so far. In the process of experiencing Trindade in the nine o’clock feuilleton, inspiration took hold of Gabriel.

— I did a pre-production before the preparation for the soap opera, including the musical. In this process, I composed for Trindade, on viola, eight original instrumental themes. After I finish releasing my record by December, I’m thinking of making a new one just with songs I made for him – reflects the actor.