Pantanal: Jove looks for Juma to apologize and unexpected reaction surprises: “Num says anything…”

The good guy will put all his sorrows aside in the next chapters to live a true romance with Juma (Alanis Guillen)

The relationship between Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) has been a real roller coaster in ‘Pantanal’. The jaguar decided to separate from the son of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) soon after the wedding, but she never hid her true love for the boy. In the next chapters, according to André Romanoan apology will be made official.

About to have her first baby, the daughter of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) will resume her marriage with Jove: “You see they’re right… If even Véio forgives Juventino, why do I remain stubborn? Then he loves me… And I love him too… At least I never felt for another person what I feel for him… Not even for Zé Luca… Yeah”will say Jumain your daydream.

“He (José Lucas) is a good person, but he’s not like Juventino for me… If he came back, we might as well get married again”, will close. Then the grandson of old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will ask for forgiveness: “Forgive me, Juma… Please forgive me… Forgive me for everything”will speak the son of Madeleine (Karine Teles), fearing a possible revolt by Juma.

The girl’s reaction, however, will catch on. Jove by surprise: “I can’t believe it, Juventino… Did you come to see me? How sarcastic I was at you… Don’t say anything, Juventino… Don’t say anything… Just kiss me”, will end. In the first version, shown in 1990, Juma gives birth to a girl who is played by the little girl Leandra Leal, just 8 years old. her name will be Maria Marruá Leoncio.