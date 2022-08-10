‘Pantanal’: new character will be Bruaca’s ally against Tenório; meet | wetland

In the coming weeks of Pantanal, the weather will boil between Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). The couple will finally resolve the issue of divorce and José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), disgusted by the farmer’s plans to try to appropriate his land, will enter the battle. Therefore, the cattle king will hire Maria Eugeniaa highly qualified lawyer who will defend Bruaca and will be played by Luciana Borghi.
The new character of the nine o’clock soap will arrive showing what she came for. In one of the future scenes of the plot, Zé Leôncio will be dazzled by the lawyer’s sagacity, who will make several moves against Tenório.
“This doctor Maria Eugênia is a fox!”, praised José Leôncio, at one point.
Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Tenório (Murilo Benício) will finally settle down in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: TV Globo
The new Pantanal lawyer will be played by Luciana Borghiwho debuted in soap operas in the range of seven as the tattoo artist Barbara Leein “Modern times” (2010). The character lived a romance with Ramón (Leonardo Medeiros). The following semester, she joined the cast of “ID Workout”like Railda.
Luciana Borghi in the scene as Bárbara, alongside Ramón (Leonardo Medeiros) in ‘Modern Times’, and as Railda, in ‘Malhação ID’ — Photo: Disclosure
In 2017, Luciana can also be seen in “Rising Sun” as Marina, Paty’s adoptive mother (Pamela Tome), biological daughter of Lenita (Leticia Spiller). Throughout her career, the actress has done several works for the theater, such as the show “In the House of the Red River”, where he lived Zelia Gattai.
On social media, Luciana shares her connection to religion, recent work and also her connection to her pet.