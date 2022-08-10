Pantanal: Trindade has ‘supernatural duel’ with cramullion, fears no threat and faces the tingly: “Ocê doesn’t go”

In the novel written by Bruno Luperi, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will have a supernatural clash with the ‘bad thing’

supernatural duel in wetland? We will! In the next chapters of the serial written by Bruno Luperi, Trinity (Gabriel Sater) will dismiss Irma (Camila Morgado) after the redhead’s trip to Rio de Janeiro. On occasion, the pawn will ask the ‘princess’ to forget about him, in order to protect the couple’s son.

“You and your bullshit get on my nerves, Trindade! on the nerves“, will reply Mariana’s daughter (Selma Egrei), according to information from Notícias da TV. the violist will incorporate the cramulão and the two will have a ‘clash’ that promises strong emotions. “You won’t get rid of me that easily, Xeréu Trindade“, will warn the devil.

The disciple will then tell the ‘bad thing’ that they are “tied to each other“. Even so, the devil will threaten: “One way or another I will have what you promised me“Without fear, the musician will deny and face the sick.”You ain’t gonna lay a finger on that kid!“, ensure Xeréu.

Later, the viola de Trindade will start playing alonewith the official José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) completely in a trance. Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) will witness everything and will be terrified and tense with the dark scene.