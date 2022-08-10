‘Pantanal’: Velho do Rio reveals the fate of José Lucas

Irandhir Santos is José Lucas in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will be surprised after Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) reveals what his destiny will be.

After separating from Érica (Marcela Fetter) and returning to the Pantanal, the pawn will end up being the victim of an attack orchestrated by Tenório (Murilo Benício) and will be on the verge of death.

The Velho do Rio will take care of his grandson in the tapera until he recovers completely. Further on, the two will be sailing in a canoe, and José Lucas will comment:

– I keep wondering what will become of my life after all this.

– You will follow your destiny, like the waters of this river… – the Old Man will answer.

– My destiny looks like a river that leads nowhere.

The guardian will then say that everyone has a destiny and will reveal to the grandson that his is to go after the ideas that are already going through his head. At this point, José Lucas will be tempted to enter political life. The boy will answer to the grandfather that he doesn’t know if he will be able to handle this battle, as it is very difficult to row against the current.

– Isn’t that what you’ve done your whole life? Then you will get – encourage the Old Man.

