“Paper” FIIs: with July IPCA deflation, is it time to buy, sell or hold receivables funds?

“Paper” real estate funds – focused on investing in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices or the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate) – have been the darlings of investors in the segment in recent years. The passion for these FIIs, however, gave a shudder with the announcement of deflation measured by the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) in July – and the possibility of cutting the turbocharged dividends from the portfolios.

Considered shielded from inflation and interest rate advances, precisely because they buy securities that accompany the rise in these indicators, “paper” funds boast an average appreciation of 27% in the last two years, according to the Teva Index of Paper Real Estate Funds. . In the period, “brick” funds – which invest directly in real estate – fell 2.3%. The Ifix, the index of the most traded FIIs on the B3, dropped 3.21%.

But it was the rising dividends from the “paper” funds that really won over investors. In the list of the ten biggest payers of the year – until the month of July – nine were FIIs that invest in securities such as certificates of real estate receivables (CRI).

The explanation for the gains of these FIIs is exactly the rise in the Selic – which went from 2% in January 2021 to the current 13.75% – and the increase in indices such as the IPCA, which accumulated 11.89% in 12 months ended in June. It turns out that the tide has turned. In July, the country registered a deflation of 0.68%, according to data released this Tuesday (9) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It was the lowest result in the entire historical series of the indicator.

If “paper” funds – or CRI funds, as they are also known – surfed on the rise of indicators, what will happen to them now that prices are falling? According to analysts interviewed by the InfoMoneythe investor’s decision-making will depend on his strategy and the profile of the fund he has in his portfolio.

Furthermore, they point out that the deflation scenario is one-off and should not be seen as the end of the line for “paper” FIIs.

What is the impact of deflation on “paper” FIIs?

Among the fixed income securities that can compose the portfolio of a “paper” fund is the CRI, an instrument used by companies in the sector to raise funds in the market.

In practice, companies in the real estate segment “package” future revenues they have to receive – such as rents or installments for the sale of apartments, for example – in a security (the CRI) that is sold to investors. In general, the CRI incorporates a fixed-rate yield and monetary correction by an indicator, which is usually the CDI rate or the IPCA.

According to Yuri Bialoskorski, real estate fund manager at More Invest, IPCA deflation will have a different impact on the different receivables real estate funds. He recalls that not all portfolios distribute the monetary correction of CRIs to shareholders on a monthly basis – a model that mitigates the impact of the fall in the inflation rate on transfers to investors.

Bialoskorski sees a more complex scenario for FIIs that consider monetary restatement as profit and distribute the update on earnings paid to shareholders. In this case, the CRI’s fixed-rate yield would cover the negative result of the IPCA, reducing the transfer of dividends.

“Unless managers have prepared themselves with profit reserves to distribute, funds may have months with zero distribution, depending on deflation”, he warns.

Bialoskorski considers that the negative IPCA in July was one-off and the result of recent tax changes, especially related to fuel prices. According to the IBGE, gasoline prices dropped 15.48% and ethanol prices dropped 11.38% last month.

“Effects like this are known in Brazil and only cause a temporary change in inflation, reducing the IPCA in the month of fiscal change and increasing in subsequent quarters”, emphasizes the manager of More Invest.

Sell, hold or buy “paper” FIIs?

In line with Bialoskorski, Felipe Sousa, an analyst at Levante Corp – the corporate arm of Levante Investimentos – reinforces that investors should consider, before making a decision, that the deflation scenario is a one-off.

The real estate fund specialist recalls that in 2020 the IPCA came in negative and, in fact, momentarily reduced the distribution of dividends from some FIIs of receivables. However, complete, the transfer normalized in the following months.

He cites the example of the Kinea High Yield (KNHY11) which, after the IPCA deflation in April and May 2020 – of 0.31% and 0.38%, respectively, reduced dividend levels by BRL 0.90 in February of that year, for up to R$ 0.30 in the following months. However, signals the analyst, the distribution recovered in the wake of 2022.

FII KNHY11 dividend history in 2020

Sousa also recalls that FIIs usually pass on the result of inflation on average two months after the release of the index. “The dividend that the portfolio is distributing in August includes the inflation of June”, he explains.

Another point that investors need to be aware of before making any changes in the portfolio due to the IPCA result is their own investment strategy, suggests Marx Gonçalves, an analyst at Nord Research.

“For those who were very exposed to ‘paper’ FIIs [mais de 40% da carteira] and looking only at the short-term dividend, it might make sense to take advantage of the moment to reduce positions in this type of fund”, he recommends.

In the case of investors with a more balanced position, with less than 30% in “paper” FIIs, Gonçalves believes that this is not the time to sell. In some cases, the analyst even sees an opportunity to buy.

“Depending on the fall registered by some funds, it may be an opportunity to increase position in a certain portfolio aiming at gains later on”, he reflects.

Gonçalves reinforces that investment in real estate funds is medium and long term and specific factors – such as the July deflation – momentarily affect yields, but that does not mean a fund will lose all its value.

