Parliamentary advisor threatens Beatriz Cerqueira: ‘Lead will cut loose’ – Politica

Beatriz Cerqueira suffered threats on social networks (photo: Luiz Santana/ALMG)

The parliamentary adviser to councilor Reinaldo Magalhes (PP), from the city of Mrio Campos, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, published threats on social media about state deputy Beatriz Cerqueira (PT).

In the publication, Lucas Ribeiro says that “women do not need the Maria da Penha Law, women need a loaded 38”.

Along with the statement, he published a photo where you can see a gun on his waist. “The PT wanting to vote here in Mrio Campos, communists here don’t have for communists”, he said in the text.

Still in the publication, a poster of the campaign with the deputy’s event appears in the images. In a second publication, Ribeiro wrote: “Come left straw and oppress me, the lead will cut loose”.

This Tuesday (9/8), Beatriz Cerqueira took the threats to the Legislative Police Directorate. The president of the Minas Gerais Assembly, Agostinho Patrus (PSD), expressed his solidarity, colleague.

“The serious threats made against Beatriz Cerqueira are unacceptable. Cowardly and criminal attempts at intimidation are an affront to democracy. The speech of hate and apology for violence will never be tolerated in Minas Gerais. I manifest my solidarity”, he protested.