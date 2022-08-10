Parliamentary advisor who threatened Beatriz Cerqueira to be exonerated – Politics

PT State Deputy Beatriz Cerqueira (photo: Reproduo/Flickr/Beatriz Cerqueira) Councilman Reinaldo Magalhes (PP), from the city of Mrio Campos, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, asked for the dismissal of parliamentary advisor Lucas Ribeiro, who threatened state deputy Beatriz Cerqueira (PT) on social networks.

In a note, the congressman announced that he does not condone attitudes of violence, hate crimes, machismo, sexism, misogyny or any prejudice and stated that the advisor is sorry for the acts.

In the publication, Lucas Ribeiro stated that “women do not need the Maria da Penha Law, women need a loaded 38”. In another publication, the advisor declared: “The PT wants to vote here in Mrio Campos, communists here don’t have for communists”, he said in the text. In a second publication, Ribeiro wrote: “Come left straw and oppress me, the lead will cut loose”.

Advisor posted threats to PT deputy (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

Read the note in full

population and the press, this councilor who comes to the public, informs and clarifies that on this date he forwarded to the Mayor of Mrio Campos the dismissal of Servant Lucas Ribeiro.

At the opportunity, it informs everyone that it does not and will not condone with the actions of anyone that translate into violence, hate crimes, machismo, sexism, misogyny or any form or denomination under which prejudice is held.

The posture of the said Advisor, who is also very sorry for his actions, these fruits of blind obedience, at least questionable postures of public authorities of other instances, alien to the true democratic spirit, in no way resembles what this parliamentarian thinks, preaches and expects. .

To all women, especially to our fellow parliamentarians from the Mrio Campos City Council, to the state deputies and the countless victims of violence, we also offer our most sincere apologies, expressing our solidarity and reinforcing our commitment to equality and freedom, principles fundamental elements of this Democratic State of Law, which must guarantee that everyone, without distinction, lives in peace and harmony, punishing those who disrespect the rules of social coexistence, which must be fraternal and reflect the true Christian spirit, of loving each other. each other.