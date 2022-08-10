Passenger requests ride in comfort mode and is surprised by the charge of R$ 5 to turn on air conditioning in Belém | For

An unusual situation experienced by a passenger in an app race reverberated on social media this Tuesday (9), in Belém. A young woman requested a trip in the comfort mode (with more comfort), but when she got into the vehicle, she came across a message: ‘ air conditioning one-time fee R$ 5.00 ‘ .

O g1 contacted the driver and awaits the driver’s position on what happened. The app company said it did not receive a report on the situation until 6:30 pm on Tuesday (9).

It was exactly 8:59 am when sales consultant Bruna Sampaio requested the trip to return to her home, in the Marambaia neighborhood. She had gone to accompany her mother during an appointment at Ophir Loyola Hospital.

“My mother is an oncology patient. When we left Ophir I told her that I would order a 99 in comfort mode, so we could go with air conditioning. The car didn’t take long. When we got in, I was surprised to see that topic in the back seat”, says Bruna.

In addition to the notice of the charge of R$ 5, the driver of the vehicle also informs passengers that “the environment is being filmed”.

The trip took about 15 minutes and, according to Bruna, she never said anything to the driver about the situation. “I preferred to stay in mine”.

“I had never seen this. We know that at the time of the pandemic there were some rules for the passenger, but I think they no longer apply”, questioned the sales consultant.

The young woman, who claims to use app transport quite often, said she had never seen such a situation. “Can you imagine if it was at 1 pm, 2 pm?” asks the sales consultant, referring to the period of greatest sensation of heat.

“At the time I thought it was funny, but after talking and exchanging ideas with some friends, I saw that I had to talk. I hired a modality, paid more and didn’t use the benefits”, says Bruna Sampaio.

According to the young woman, after evaluating the race, she reported the case on the application company’s relationship channels.

99 informed through an advisory service that until 6:30 pm it had not received any report through the platform about this type of situation for users in Pará.

