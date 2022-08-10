‘Pastor’ asks to pray at home and sexually abuses two girls

The girls’ mother was at the residence, but has low vision problems, and has not seen the abuse. (photo: Freepik/Reproduction)

Last Sunday (8/7), a man posing as a pastor offered a prayer in a house in Montes Claros, in the north of Minas. Once in the house, he sexually abused two girls, a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old.

According to the Civil Police, the mother was at the scene, but she has a vision problem and was unable to perceive and prevent the abuse.

An inquiry was opened to investigate the case. In testimony, the girls said that the man wanted the prayer to be said in a room, but the mother did not allow it, so the prayer was said in the living room.

The false shepherd then asked the young women to close their eyes. He placed his hands on the 19-year-old girl’s head and while saying the prayer he began to run his hands over her body. The young woman took his hands and left the room. The suspect began to pray for the 13-year-old girl and began to feel the teenager’s breasts and genital region. In an attempt to get rid of the harassment, the victim said that she put a baby on her lap to intimidate the suspect.

The man even played a pornographic video while forcing the 13-year-old girl to touch his genitals. Other witnesses who were in the house, realizing the situation, stopped the abuse and called the police.

According to the Police, he already has a past for the crime of sexual harassment, with the same modus operandi.

