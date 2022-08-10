Patrcia Abravanel opens the game about Silvio Santos’ definitive retirement – Famosos



Disclosure / SBT

Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous





09/08/2022 09:29

09/08/2022 09:29

Patrcia Abravanel opened up about the rumors pointed about of the supposed retirement of Silvio Santos. At the age of 91, the presenter ended up slowing down his work on TV much more and moved away from the recordings of his program on SBT, raising rumors.

‘I want to say something: they say that Silvio Santos has retired. No, Silvio Santos did not retire. ‘Oh, so he doesn’t want to do the program and has passed the baton?’, they ask. He wants to do the show, yes. He didn’t retire, nor did he spend any time’says the daughter ‘number four’ of the owner of Ba.

At the moment, Patrcia Abravanel who is in the provisional command of the Silvio Santos Programand took command of some classic pictures of the Sunday auditorium format such as the ‘Dots game’. ‘I’m here learning’she said.

In an interview with the Splash column, from the UOL portal, Silvia Abravanel, the ‘number two’ daughter of Silvio Santos, also denied the possibility of her father’s retirement. ‘He is doing very well and always wants to go back to television. As long as he’s alive he’ll work’she assured.

SEE MORE: Rodrigo Faro becomes a joke on the web after appearing as Silvio Santos

The post Patrcia Abravanel opens the game about Silvio Santos’ definitive retirement was first published on Observatório dos Famosos.