Paula Thomaz and husband have a legal battle with Glória Perez

The series Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez brought back to the news the crime that shocked the country in the 1990s. Among so many revelations and clarifications, one of them is that Paula Thomaz, who at the time was married to Guilherme de Pádua and who has a child, has a legal fight with Glória Perez. The information is from Gabriel Vacquer, from the TV News portal, from Uol.

Paula’s husband, attorney Sérgio Rodrigues Peixoto, with whom she has been married since 2001, went to court. The defender tries to prevent the apartment where they live, in Rio de Janeiro, be pledged to pay a debt of 250 minimum wages, approximately R$ 300 thousand, between his wife and the soap opera author. He also alleges that Paula has already paid for the crime, by serving one-sixth of the sentence, previously set at 18 years, for good behavior.

The Court considered that the property where Paula and Peixoto live would be sufficient to pay the debt. The amount refers to the conviction of Paula Thomaz in the lawsuit filed by Glória Perez in 2005, but which was only decided in 2017. Daniella’s mother asked for moral damages, in addition to the reimbursement of the wake and burial of the young actress.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (7) The release of the documentary miniseries Pacto Brutal, about the murder of Daniella Perez, brings to light details of the life and murder of the 22-year-old, who was at the height of her artistic career.reproduction ******Photo Gloria Perez and Daniella Perez Daniella Ferrante Perez Gazolla, daughter of novelist Glória Perez, has always been passionate about art. She became a ballerina in her teens and, due to her talent, was invited to dance professionally in one of the best companies in Rio de Janeiro. reproduction Advertising from the Metrópoles partner ******Photo Daniella Perez and Raul Gazolla The skill in dancing, in fact, earned the girl her first special appearance on TV, dancing in the opening of the soap opera Kananga do Japão, on TV Manchete. Backstage, she met actor Raul Gazolla, whom she married in 1990.reproduction *******Photo Daniella Perez (2) The experience was an inspiration for her to try a career as an actress. After performing tests, she won the opportunity to play the character Clô, in the telenovela Barriga de Aluguel.reproduction ******Photo Daniella Perez (5) The young woman’s interpretation caught the attention of director Dennis Carvalho, who later invited her to give life to the character Yara, in the soap opera Dono do Mundo. Despite being at the beginning of her career, Daniella became nationally known by the public.reproduction *******Photo Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Padua In 1992, he played the character Yasmim, in De Corpo e Alma, the last soap opera in which he acted. In the work, she was a romantic partner with former actor Guilherme de Pádua, who debuted in his first major work on TV and who would be responsible for the death of the actress in the same year.Disclosure ******Photo Daniella Perez (4) On December 28, 1992, Daniella’s body was found next to her car in a thicket located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, with 18 perforations. After collecting testimonies from witnesses, the police reached Guilherme and his wife, Paula Thomaz.reproduction *******Photo Guilherme de Padua At the time, a person would have seen the ex-actor’s car, with the tampered plate, at the crime scene. According to the Justice, the criminals would have set an ambush to murder Danielle. Both were sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated murder.Playback / Instagram ******Photo Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Padua (2) Also according to the Justice, Guilherme was insecure after realizing that his character in the soap opera would not be present in two chapters. As he harassed Daniella, he got it into his head that the actress would have told her mother about his advances.Disclosure Photo Daniella Perez (3) The actor then engineered the young woman’s murder with the help of his wife, who was very jealous of Daniella because of the scenes between them. Disclosure ******Photo Guilherme de Padua (2) Today, Guilherme is pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte. In one of his last public appearances, the former actor was caught in a pro-Bolsonaro protest. Instagram/Play 0

According to the case file, accessed by Notícias da TV before it became a legal secret, Peixoto claims that the apartment is the only asset that the couple has at the moment and, if it is pawned, they would have no other place to live. As Paula and the lawyer have been married for over 10 years, the woman is entitled to 50% of her husband’s assets, which includes the property.

The last movement of the case, which runs in the 1st Business Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ), was in the last week, when Afonso Henrique Ferreira was appointed to be the rapporteur of the case. he has time undetermined to analyze the process and, in the meantime, the apartment cannot be put up for sale.