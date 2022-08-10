Paula Thomaz’s husband tries to prevent compensation for Gloria Perez



Playback/HBO Max Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





08/10/2022 06:15

08/10/2022 06:15

Paula Thomaz’s husband, lawyer Srgio Rodrigues Peixoto, decided to go to court to try to prevent the seizure of the apartment where he lives with his wife, in Rio de Janeiro. According to information from the TV news portal, the request was made because of the conviction that determined the payment of R$ 300,000 in compensation for the soap opera author Gloria Perez, determined at the beginning of the year.

Srgio Peixoto argues that the property is the only material asset he had, and that he lives with his partner there. If the house is sold to pay the fine, they will have nowhere to live, as they would not have the funds to buy a new home.

Peixoto also claims that Thomaz has already paid for the crime that shocked Brazil and Brazilian TV. The convicted murderer of Daniella Perez (1970-1992) was sentenced to 18 and a half years in prison and served one-sixth of the sentence before being released from prison for good behavior. Today, she promotes events in Rio de Janeiro. Since 2001, she is married to Srgio Rodrigues Peixoto.

The case runs in the 1st Business Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ). The sentence of 250 minimum wages, something around R$ 303 thousand. Having been married for more than ten years, Paula is entitled to 50% of her husband’s assets. This includes the apartment where they live. Therefore, the Judiciary considered that the house where the two live represents sufficient funds for the payment of the amount.

According to the publication, the action was filed Gloria in 2005 and decided in 2017. In it, the TV Globo writer asked for compensation for moral damages, in addition to reimbursement of Daniella’s wake and burial costs.

The death of Daniella Perez

Daniella was killed at the age of 22 with 18 dagger blows given by Guilherme de Pdua and his then wife, Paula Nogueira Thomaz. The crime happened on December 28, 1992, when the actress and dancer was leaving a recording of the soap opera of Body and soul (1992), from Globo.

At the time, Pdua did not like having her number of scenes reduced and began to pressure her colleague so that Gloria Perez, her mother and author of the novel, gave more importance to her character Bira. Guilherme and Paula were tried and convicted of aggravated murder, with base motive and impossibility of defending the victim. Both served a closed regime for six of the 18 years they had been sentenced to.