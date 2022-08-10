Paula Thomaz’s husband tries to prevent compensation for Gloria Perez

Srgio Peixoto argues that the property is the only material asset he had, and that he lives with his partner there. If the house is sold to pay the fine, they will have nowhere to live, as they would not have the funds to buy a new home.
Peixoto also claims that Thomaz has already paid for the crime that shocked Brazil and Brazilian TV. The convicted murderer of Daniella Perez (1970-1992) was sentenced to 18 and a half years in prison and served one-sixth of the sentence before being released from prison for good behavior. Today, she promotes events in Rio de Janeiro. Since 2001, she is married to Srgio Rodrigues Peixoto.
The case runs in the 1st Business Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ). The sentence of 250 minimum wages, something around R$ 303 thousand. Having been married for more than ten years, Paula is entitled to 50% of her husband’s assets. This includes the apartment where they live. Therefore, the Judiciary considered that the house where the two live represents sufficient funds for the payment of the amount.
The death of Daniella Perez
At the time, Pdua did not like having her number of scenes reduced and began to pressure her colleague so that Gloria Perez, her mother and author of the novel, gave more importance to her character Bira. Guilherme and Paula were tried and convicted of aggravated murder, with base motive and impossibility of defending the victim. Both served a closed regime for six of the 18 years they had been sentenced to.