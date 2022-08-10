Paulo Bracks hits the hammer and closes with new club

Paulo Bracks has been at Internacional since the beginning of 2021, the football executive of the Rio Grande do Sul team stayed at the club until March this year, but was fired after 14 months in office, after being eliminated by Globo in the Copa do Brasil. Now, however, the former Colorado already has a new certain destiny.

This Monday (8), the company that bought part of Vasco da Gama’s football announced that Paulo Bracks will be part of the team’s new management, after the establishment of the SAF, which will happen in the coming weeks. The manager will assume the position of sporting director at the Rio club.

“777 Partners announces this Monday the start of structuring the administration of Vasco da Gama SAF, which was approved yesterday by the Club’s General Meeting of members. The management of 777 Partners informs that the professional Luiz Mello will be the CEO ahead of SAF do Vasco da Gama. In addition, Paulo Bracks will assume the position of Sports Director. Both will officially assume these roles once SAF is established in the coming weeks.”

Inter fans will fill the stadium at the Sudamericana

Tickets for the match between Internacional and Melgar are practically sold out. The tickets sold by Colorado are gone, leaving only those sold by Brio, which is a partner of the club in Beira-Rio.

The expectation is that 45 thousand people will be present at the Colorado stadium to push Internacional towards the classification for the semifinals. After the defeat to Fortaleza, coach Mano Menezes invited the fans to fill the stadium. The fans want to act in an active way, as it was also against Colo-Colo, helping in the heroic classification of the Clube do Povo for these quarters.