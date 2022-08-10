Peaceful reunification and ‘One Country, Two Systems’: New White Paper sets course for Taiwan question

support the 247

Leonardo Sobreira, from Guangzhou (247) – Beijing is determined to fulfill the historic objective of reunifying Taiwan to the mainland administration, and it will do so peacefully and respecting all the island’s particularities, says a White Paper published on Wednesday, 10, by the Taiwan Affairs offices of the State Council. and Information of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China.

The document, entitled The Taiwan Question and the Reunification of China in the New Era, places the policy of reunification in the context of the Communist Party’s great effort to achieve the rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation. This is the third white paper concerning the Taiwanese issue to be published. The first, The Taiwan Question and China’s Reunificationdated August 1993. The second, The One China Principle and the Taiwan Questionof February 2000.

The new White Paper is assertive in declaring that Taiwan is indisputably part of China. “Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times. This claim has a solid foundation in history and jurisprudence. New archaeological discoveries and research findings regularly attest to the deep historical and cultural ties between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. A large number of historical records and annals document the development of Taiwan by the Chinese people in earlier periods,” he says.

“Taiwan has never been a state; its status as part of China is unalterable. Any attempt to distort these facts and challenge or deny the one-China principle will end in failure.”

The document lists the evolution of the CCP’s proposals since 1949, when Mao Zedong defined the essential guidelines for the peaceful resolution of the Taiwanese question. In 2019, President Xi Jinping “proposed major policies to promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the peaceful reunification of China in the new era. They are: first, work together to promote China’s rejuvenation and peaceful reunification; second, , pursue a two-system solution to the Taiwan question and make innovative efforts for peaceful reunification; third, respect the one-China principle and safeguard the prospects of peaceful reunification; fourth, further integrate cross-strait development and consolidate the foundations for peaceful reunification; fifth, forging closer ties of heart and mind between people on both sides of the Straits and strengthening the joint commitment to peaceful reunification”.

In this context, the economic development achieved by China acts as a force for national reunification that cannot be stopped by separatist forces from the Democratic Progressive Party or outside.

“China’s development and progress is a key factor that determines the course of cross-strait relations and the realization of complete national reunification. In particular, the great achievements over four decades of reform, opening up and modernization have had an impact deep into the historic process of resolving the Taiwan question and realizing complete national reunification. No matter which political party or group is in power in Taiwan, it cannot change the course of progress in cross-strait relations or the trend towards national reunification.” , says the text.

In reference to these external forces, the White Paper cites the United States in particular, accusing the country of seeking to contain China through Taiwan. Speaker of the House of Representatives in Washington, Nancy Pelosi, visited Taipei in early August. Beijing maintains that, by intensifying official contacts with Taipei, the Democrat violated the One China policy, ratified by the United States itself in three Joint Communiqués adopted in 1972, 1978 and 1982, as well as by the UN General Assembly in Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971. The One China policy establishes that the People’s Republic of China is the only legal government of China.

“These outside forces are using Taiwan as a pawn to undermine China’s development and progress and obstruct the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. They are doing so at the expense of the interests, well-being and future of the people of Taiwan, not their own.” benefit. They encouraged and instigated provocative actions by separatist forces; these intensified cross-strait tension and confrontation and undermined peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. This goes against the underlying global trends of peace, development and cooperation won -wins, and goes against the wishes of the international community and the aspiration of all peoples”, he says.

External interference is doomed to failure, the White Paper states: “China is firmly committed to peaceful development. At the same time, it will not waver under any external interference, nor will it tolerate any violation of its sovereignty, security and development interests. in external forces will do nothing for Taiwan separatists, and using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to failure.” “The wheel of history turns towards national reunification, and it will not be stopped by any individual or any force,” he adds.

One Country, Two Systems

Following Xi Jinping’s guidelines, the text establishes that the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy, applied to the Hong Kong and Macau regions, is the best way to achieve Chinese national reunification. The CCP’s priority is to achieve this goal through peaceful means:

“The One Country, Two Systems principle is an important institutional instrument created by the CCP and the Chinese government to enable peaceful reunification. It represents a great achievement of Chinese socialism. Peaceful reunification and One Country, Two Systems are our basic principles to resolve the Embodying Chinese wisdom — we thrive on embracing each other — they fully take into account Taiwan’s realities and are conducive to long-term stability in Taiwan after reunification “, says the text.

“National reunification by peaceful means is the first choice of the CCP and the Chinese government to resolve the Taiwan issue, as it best serves the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole, including our compatriots in Taiwan, and works best for long-term stability.” term and development of China. We have worked hard to overcome difficulties and obstacles to peaceful reunification in recent decades, showing that we cherish and safeguard the greater good of the nation, the well-being of our compatriots in Taiwan, and peace on both sides,” he continued. .

use of force

However, any separatist activities that cross “red lines” will be fought, including by force, the text warns.

“We are ready to create a vast space for peaceful reunification; but we will not leave space for separatist activities in any way,” the text reads. “We will not renounce the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures. This is to guard against outside interference and all separatist activities. In no way does it target our Chinese counterparts in Taiwan. The use of force would be the last resort taken in imperious circumstances. We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces if they cross our red lines”, he adds.

“We will always be ready to respond with the use of force or other necessary means to interference by external forces or radical action by separatist elements. Our ultimate goal is to secure China’s prospects of peaceful reunification and advance that process.”

benefits to the world

The reunification of China will not affect the way of life of the Taiwanese, who will continue to enjoy full rights, the document guarantees.

“Taiwan’s social system and way of life will be fully respected, and the private property, religious beliefs and legal rights and interests of the people of Taiwan will be fully protected.”

In addition, economic prospects for the Taiwan region, China and the rest of the world will improve after the reunification is completed. “After reunification, the systems and mechanisms of cross-strait economic cooperation will be improved. Supported by the vast mainland market, Taiwan’s economy will enjoy broader prospects, become more competitive, develop more stable industrial and supply chains, and smoother and will exhibit greater vitality in innovation-driven growth,” the text reads.

“Peaceful cross-strait reunification is beneficial not only to the Chinese nation, but to all peoples and the international community as a whole. China’s reunification will not harm the legitimate interests of any other country, including any economic interests that may have in Taiwan. On the contrary, it will bring more development opportunities for all countries; it will create a more positive impetus for prosperity and stability in Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world; it will contribute more to building a global community with a shared future, promoting world peace and development and driving human progress,” he adds.

