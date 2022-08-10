Pedro Cardoso says he created a series for HBO Max and was excluded

This Monday, Pedro Cardoso, 59, told his indignation with the series “Area of ​​Service”, which he created with his wife, Graziella Moretto. According to the actor, the producers of WarnerMedia “murdered” the production he developed for HBO Max.

“Graziella and I became employees of the work we had done. Isn’t that already a steal?”, began the artist in the video posted on Instagram.

Pedro Cardoso accused Monique Gardenberg, a partner at Dueto Produções — co-producer of the series —, of excluding him from the project itself and assuming the position of general director after a secret negotiation with WarnerMedia, which is responsible for HBO Max.

“It is a crime that this project was destroyed. A crime against Graziella and against me, but also a crime against the public interest”, added the famous. With the case, the actor suggested that perhaps he anticipates his retirement.

After Pedro Cardoso’s accusation, Monique Gardenberg countered saying that it was out of affection for the artist and his wife that Dueto Produções decided to continue with the series and that it will go to court.

“Due to the level of aggression and disrespect for us and members of the team, we will not manifest ourselves publicly. Our manifestation will take place in the judicial instance, where Pedro will have the opportunity to expose his allegations”, he highlighted to Jornal O Globo.

THE splash, HBO MAX also responded to the allegations. “HBO Max informs that all productions and partnerships with Brazilian production companies are carried out in common agreement with all parties involved, respecting and complying with legal requirements. We value and cultivate relationships of trust with our talents, creators and collaborators, and compliance of legal requirements between all parties involved in our productions”.

“It should be noted that the company does not comment on internal matters of its employees and talents”, reinforced the platform in a note.