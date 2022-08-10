Pedro Cardoso says he created a series for HBO Max, but was removed from the project | TV



Pedro Cardoso accuses WarnerMedia of stealing his project – Reproduction Internet

Published 08/10/2022 09:03

Rio – Actor Pedro Cardoso, 59, used Instagram to vent about the series “Área de Serviço”, which he created in partnership with his wife, Graziella Moreto, 50. The artist said that the producers of WarnerMedia “murdered” the work, which he developed for HBO Max.

“Good evening. I’m going to read a text. I apologize, it’s a bit of a boring subject. I’m using this anti-social network as a public notary. I want to register my position on everything that happened in the Service Area series. here to bury a creation of mine and Graziella that was murdered as a newborn by Dueto Produções, and Warner Meadia. I’ve been saying that Graziella and I had the lead of the series stolen from us by Dueto, with the connivance of WarnerMedia administrators. I can already imagine that there will be those who will say that it’s not true, that all this is a farce whose purpose was for me to become director of the series to delight in the power that I adore so much. As if I wasn’t much more than director of the series. . I’m the creator of the series. I wouldn’t need to exercise the role of director to have power over what I created myself”, he began.

The actor accused Monique Gardenberg, partner of Dueto Produções and co-producer of the series, of excluding him from the project, taking the position of general director after a secret negotiation with WarnerMedia. “It is a crime that this project has been destroyed. A crime against Graziella and against me, but also a crime against the public interest,” said Pedro Cardoso, who also said that he will probably bring his retirement forward.

Monique Gardenberg stated that she will not comment publicly and that Pedro Cardoso will have “an opportunity to expose his allegations” in court.

HBO Max said the company does not comment on internal matters. “HBO Max informs that all productions and partnerships with Brazilian production companies are carried out in common agreement with all parties involved, respecting and complying with legal requirements. We value and cultivate relationships of trust with our talents, creators and collaborators, and compliance of legal requirements between all parties involved in our productions. It is worth mentioning that the company does not comment on the internal affairs of its employees and talents”, he said in a statement to “Uol”.

Pedro Cardoso has been out of TV for eight years, since 2014, when the series “A Grande Família” on TV Globo came to an end. The actor played the character Agostinho Carrara for more than 13 years. He was also employed by Globo for 26 years. After leaving the station, the actor even made some criticisms of his old home.

In 2016, in an interview with “Programa do Gugu”, Pedro Cardoso said he was saddened by the dismissal. “I was very sad. I deserved to have a project of my own. They gave a bad business assessment, they should have looked at me, observed the result of my work in so many years, and analyzed whether I would be able to lead a project”, he said.