Petruchio and Catarina hear the sound of the shot, run and are devastated with whoever they find injured: “he killed her”

In O Cravo e a Rosa, Joana (Tasia Camargo) will sacrifice his life to save Batista (Luis Melo) of an assault on your home. Everything will happen when some bandits enter the laundress’s residence after Catarina’s father (Adriana Esteves).

Soon after, Joana, very scared, will beg for nothing to happen to her children: “You can take everything, but leave my children alone”. The thieves will be after the woman because they think she is responsible for the theft of Catarina’s policies and will demand to know where the documents are.

At a given moment, the bandits will point the gun at Batista. But Tássia Camargo’s character will get in front of the bullet and be hit. At that moment, she will fall to the ground and the banker will be desperate to see the love of her life passed out.

See also: Summary of the novel O Cravo e a Rosa

Outside, Catarina will be walking by with Petrúchio (Eduardo Moscovis) and they will hear the sound of the gunshot: “You stay here, Catarina, and I’ll see what’s going on. Stay there, protect yourself!”, the farmer will say. The protagonist will be desperate and will scream: “One shot, help, please help”.

Afterwards, Petruchio will enter Joana’s house and will soon be scared to see her on the ground: “He killed her!”, he will say, who will then run after the bandits. Criminals, on the other hand, will flee. Will the washerwoman survive the shot? Be sure to follow other news about O Cravo e a Rosa by clicking HERE.