PF and Depen arrest PCC members who planned to rescue Marcola

The Federal Police, with the support of the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), launched, on the morning of this Wednesday (10/8), Operation Guardian Angels, with the objective of dismantling the plan to rescue leaders of the First Command of the Capital (PCC) prisoners in the federal penitentiaries of Brasília and Porto Velho (RO). Among the criminals was the name of Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, known as Marcola, who was transferred from Brasília to the capital of Rondônia in March this year. Cynthia Giglioli da Silva, Marcola’s wife, is one of the search and seizure targets in Alphaville (featured photo), in the capital of São Paulo.

According to the investigations, the escape strategy relied on a communication network established between lawyers. These professionals extrapolated their legal activities, by transmitting both the charges of the custodians and the returns of messages from the criminals involved in the rescue. At least four linked PCC supporters were arrested.

The PCC leadership rescue plan involved the kidnapping of Depen officials to exchange them for prisoners, and also carrying out attacks on the organization’s facilities to obtain the release of criminals held in federal penitentiaries.

In addition to Marcola, the criminals planned to rescue Edmar Santos, Cláudio Barbará da Silva, Reinaldo Teixeira dos Santos, Valdeci Alves dos Santo and Esdras Augusto do Nascimento Júnior.

Barbará is one of the main leaders of the PCC and is serving time in the Federal Prison in Brasília. Recently, as shown in the column Na Mira, the criminal had to undergo eye surgery at the University Hospital of Brasília (HUB), in Asa Norte, under strong security apparatus. The criminal was once known as the “deputy head” of the faction, and is considered the main name of the “final tuning of states and countries”, as the CCP summit is called.

About 80 federal police officers serve 11 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants in three units of the Federation: Federal District (Brasília); Mato Grosso do Sul (Campo Grande and Três Lagoas) and São Paulo (capital, Santos and Presidente Prudente).

frame-1-marcola-leader-pcc-leave-df-under-security-03032022 Marcola was transferred from Brasília under tight securityreproduction Marcola loses power, comrades are killed and PCC has new leadership PCC leader is in Porto Velhoreproduction Advertising from the Metrópoles partner marcola, federal prison, papuda Marcola was transferred from São Paulo to Brasília on March 22, 2019Vinícius Santa Rosa/Metropolis Marcola PCC (2) The Hercules plane of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) with the leader of the faction landed around 1:20 pm in the federal capital and arrived at the penitentiary, next to the Papuda Complex, around 2:20 pmVinicius Santa Rosa / Metropolis 0

According to apura~]ap, to organize the illicit activities, the investigated ones made use of consultations and visits in the parlor, using legal situations as codes for communication that, demonstrably, did not actually exist.

See images of the searches at Cynthia Giglioli da Silva’s house:

The operation was named Guardian Angels, in reference to Public Security employees who strive and take risks to protect society from criminals.

Want to stay tuned in everything that goes on in the square? Follow the profile of Metrópoles DF on Instagram Receive news from Metrópoles on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente. Make a complaint or suggest a report about the Federal District through Metrópoles DF WhatsApp: (61) 9119-8884.