PF and MPF carry out an operation against a gang suspected of charging bribes from healthcare entrepreneurs | Rio de Janeiro

Federal Police (PF) agents took to the streets this Wednesday morning (10th) to dismantle a suspected gang of to collect bribes from businessmen in the hospital sector. The investigators estimate that the damage caused by the criminals can reach R$ 664 million.

The scheme, according to PF information, took place between 2014 and 2019, and involved the management of a health plan operator for public servants.

This morning, about 40 police officers went to addresses in Rio and Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region, to fulfill nine search and seizure warrants.

The court orders were issued by the 2nd Federal Criminal Court.

The Federal Court also determined that assets and values ​​totaling R$ 664 million should be seized – which, according to the investigation, is equivalent to the damage caused by the gang.

This Wednesday’s action was called “Operation Glosa”. The name refers to an administrative act to check if hospital procedures are in accordance with the protocols established by the health unit and the operator.

When the disallowance of a certain item occurs, the payment for it is not made.

The investigation shows that, in exchange for bribes, the gang members:

accelerated payments to hospitals,

stopped blocking values

and facilitated the readjustment of fees for hospitals also suspected of being part of the scheme.

Federal police officers and federal prosecutors who investigated the criminal group claim that the gang received “tens of millions of reais over five years through bribes”.

The payment took place, according to the investigation, in “previously defined percentages and applied to the company’s billing with the health plan operator”.