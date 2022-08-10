PF carries out an operation against suspected of planning the escape of faction leaders held in federal prisons; Marcola’s wife is one of the targets | Federal District

The Federal Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen) launched, on the morning of this Wednesday (10), an operation against a group suspected of planning escapes of heads of a criminal organization arrested in the federal penitentiaries of Brasília and Porto Velho, in Rondônia. .

agents comply 11 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants in the Federal District; in the cities of Campo Grande and Três Lagoas, in Mato Grosso do Sul; and in São Paulo, Santos and Presidente Prudente, in the state of São Paulo. Among the targets of the operation is the wife of drug dealer Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, Marcola.

Federal Police carry out operation against international drug trafficking gang

Suspects of loan sharking, gunning and money laundering are arrested by the PF; group moved BRL 130 million in 5 years

According to the PF, in addition to the probable rescue of prisoners, the criminal organization intended to kidnap authorities to obtain the release of criminals, among other actions (see further below).

Police officers executed a search warrant against Marcola’s wife in a house in Alphaville, in the capital of São Paulo (video above). In March of this year, he was transferred from the Brasília Federal Penitentiary, where he had been imprisoned since 2019.

1 of 1 In an archive image, Marco Willians Herbas Camacho, known as Marcola, is transferred from the Federal Penitentiary in Brasília — Photo: Depen/ Reproduction In a file image, Marco Willians Herbas Camacho, known as Marcola, is transferred from the Federal Penitentiary in Brasília — Photo: Depen/ Reproduction

The targets that were already trapped before the operation and that, according to investigations, would be rescued in the escape plans are:

Marcos Williams Herbas Camacho

Edmar dos Santos

Claudio Barbará da Silva

Reinaldo Teixeira dos Santos

Valdeci Alves dos Santos

Esdras Augusto do Nascimento Junior

In Brasília, the targets are four lawyers for the detainees – three of whom had their arrests decreed. In Mato Grosso do Sul, there are two targets. In São Paulo, at least six lawyers are investigated in the action, in addition to relatives of the heads of the criminal organization.

According to the PF, the plan had a communication network between the prisoners and those suspected of being involved in the rescue. The exchange of messages was mediated by lawyers, according to investigations.

During client consultations, defenders used codes with legal situations that did not actually exist, the investigators point out.

The Federal Police also claims that, in addition to rescuing the group’s leaders, the criminal organization intended to kidnap Depen authorities to demand the release of criminals.

In a note, the National Penitentiary Department reported that the prisoners involved entered federal prisons in February 2019, “precisely as a result of the discovery, by the authorities of the state of São Paulo, of an escape plan that, at the time, was already being articulated by such leaders, then held in the Presidente Venceslau II State Penitentiary”.

Intelligence actions by the National Penitentiary Department detected that the negotiations persisted even after joining the SPF. Depen began to share information with the Federal Police.

According to the agency, “it was possible to compile sufficient evidence for the identification and now the interruption of criminal actions”. The operation was named “Guardian Angels”, in reference to public safety professionals.