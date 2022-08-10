PF carries out operation against plan to kidnap authorities and rescue PCC leaders – 08/10/2022 – Daily life

The Federal Police executes arrest warrants and searches and apprehension this Wednesday morning (10) to advance an investigation into a plan to rescue leaders of the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital) from maximum security federal prisons.

Among the prisoners to be rescued are faction leaders such as Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, aka Marcola, Cláudio Barbará da Silva, aka Barbará, and Valdeci Alves dos Santos, aka Colored.

The criminal group, according to the PF, planned to kidnap authorities and develop other actions to obtain the release of the faction’s leaders.

The action was called Guardian Angels and has the support of the National Penitentiary Department.

The prisoners targeted by the escape plan are being held in the federal penitentiaries of Brasília (DF) and Porto Velho (RO).

According to the PF investigation, a communication network made up of lawyers working for the PCC acted in organizing the plan “by transmitting both the charges of the custodians and the return of messages from the criminals involved in the rescue.”

“To organize the illicit activities, the investigated made use of consultations and visits in the parlor, using legal situations as codes for communication that, demonstrably, did not actually exist”, says the PF.

Altogether, about 80 federal police officers carry out search and arrest warrants in cities in the Federal District, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo.