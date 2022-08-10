PF dismantles criminal action that intended to kidnap authorities and rescue PCC leaders

Operation Guardian Angels was launched this Wednesday morning, with 80 agents carrying out 11 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants in three states.

Disclosure / PF

80 agents fulfill search and seizure warrants this Wednesday



THE Federal police (PF) launched on the morning of this Wednesday, 10, an operation to derail a plan to kidnap authorities and rescue leaders of the criminal faction. First Capital Command (PCC) who are being held in the federal penitentiaries of Brasília, DF, and Porto Velho, Rondônia. The operation titled Guardian Angels had the support of the National Penitentiary Department. According to the PF, the criminals had a communication network established between lawyers who transmitted messages to those involved in the rescue action. To organize the action, the investigated made use of visits to the parlor in which they used codes related to legal situations that, demonstrably, did not actually exist. About 80 federal police officers serve 11 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants in three states: Federal District (Brasilia); Mato Grosso do Sul (Campo Grande and Três Lagoas) and Sao Paulo (São Paulo, Santos and Presidente Prudente). There is still no information about arrests already made.