PIS/Pasep: Installments of BRL 1,100 and BRL 1,212 are still available for withdrawal

Workers who, for some reason, are not able to rescue the PIS/Pasep during the period of validity of the deposit calendar, they can still withdraw the salary bonus retroactively.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, the amounts will be available until December 2022 through the institutions responsible for transferring the annual benefit.

Remembering that the Federal Savings Bank pays PIS, aimed at employees in the private sector and Banco do Brasil distributes Pasep, intended for public servants.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep?

It is worth mentioning that two retroactive withdrawals are available, the salary bonus for base year 2020 and the salary bonus for base year 2019. In the first case, the worker only needs to use the payment channels of the bank where he receives the benefit.

In the second, it will be necessary to request the reissue formally. The order can be made in two ways:

In person, with a photo ID at one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor to open an administrative appeal, or

By e-mail [email protected], replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state in which the worker resides.

After the PIS/Pasep reissue request, the withdrawal must be made by the holder until December 29, 2022. The same period is valid for the beneficiaries of the 2020 allowance.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

In order to be entitled to the salary bonus of the PIS/Pasep, the worker must meet the eligibility rules for the benefit. See what they are:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep programs for at least five years;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 consecutive days or not;

Have received up to two minimum wages;

Have labor data duly informed and updated in the Annual Social Information List (Rais).

It is important to emphasize that the values ​​correspond to the minimum wage in force each year. Therefore, those entitled to the 2020 benefit can withdraw up to BRL 1,212, and those entitled to the 2019 allowance can redeem up to BRL 1,100.

How to consult the PIS/Pasep?

When in doubt, workers can check eligibility by calling 158 or using the Digital Work Card application. It is also possible to carry out the procedure in the service channels provided by the bank that grants the benefit.

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).