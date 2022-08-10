PlayStation Lists 20 Great PS Plus Extra Games You May Have Missed

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

PlayStation has separated 20 games available on PS Plus Extra that you might have missed.

See how the company describes the list below:

Looking for something totally different? With award-winning platformers and even atmospheric underwater adventures, check out a wide selection of must-see games available for PlayStation Plus Extra.

1. Ghostrunner

Fast, furious, and relentless, Ghostrunner’s first-person parkour-infused combat isn’t for the faint of heart.

There’s not much room for error as you race through the cyberpunk city of Ghostrunner, but mastering the mechanics will create a thrilling flow that’s hard to find in other games.

For those who liked: Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal

Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal Genre: Action/platform

Action/platform PS Store

2. Ashen

Danger awaits around every corner of Ashen, but the art direction and stunning visuals make exploration fun.

Inspired by conventional action RPGs, Ashen feels familiar right from the start, but stands out with an innovative passive multiplayer system and a charming, dark aesthetic.

For those who liked: Dark Souls Remastered, Elden Ring

Dark Souls Remastered, Elden Ring Genre: action/adventure

action/adventure PS Store

3. The Messenger

This retro side-scrolling game is full of 90s nostalgia with gorgeous 8-bit and 16-bit visuals.

Play as a young ninja on a mission to save your clan in The Messenger. Fans of old-school action platformers and chiptune soundtracks will love this game.

For those who liked: Cuphead, Celeste

Cuphead, Celeste Genre: Action/platform

Action/platform PS Store

4. ABZÛ

Put on your scuba gear and enjoy this underwater adventure inspired by Journey and Flower.

With a diverse ecosystem to explore, tons of secrets to unlock, and fluid swimming mechanics, ABZÛ is an aquatic journey that really pays off.

For those who liked: Journey, The Pathless

Journey, The Pathless Genre: action/simulation

action/simulation PS Store

5. Dead Cells

No two Dead Cells games are the same, and the secrets of this island fortress never fade away.

Various combinations of styles and routes make each game of Dead Cells unique. With tons of combat skills to play with and movement upgrades to unlock, it’s a game that manages to stay fresh every game.

For those who liked: Hades, Returnal

Hades, Returnal Genre: action/roguelike

action/roguelike PS Store

6. Thomas Was Alone

Short and heartwarming, Thomas Was Alone is a puzzle-platforming experience that vibrates with a cast of sentient ways.

Slide, jump and jump through 100 levels in this minimalist adventure created by Mark Bithell. The sharp narration and characters of Thomas Was Alone are the highlight of this indie game with a great sense of humor.

For those who liked: The Stanley Parable, Night in the Woods

The Stanley Parable, Night in the Woods Genre: challenge/platform

challenge/platform PS Store

7. Kona

A g’lida interactive adventure with a surreal twist that will freeze your bones.

Set in a remote Canadian village in the 1970s, Kona invites you to unravel the truth behind mysterious happenings as you face nature and manage resources to survive.

For those who liked: What Remains of Edith Finch, Amnesia: Rebirth

What Remains of Edith Finch, Amnesia: Rebirth Genres: mystery/survival

mystery/survival PS Store

﻿

8. Blasphemous

Twisted religious imagery mixed with action-packed combat in this gothic quest for redemption.

Don the spiked helmet of Penitent One and blast your way through hordes of savage enemies in the world of Blasphemous. Pixel art lovers will love fighting enemies in this game.

For those who liked: Hollow Knight, Bloodborne

Hollow Knight, Bloodborne Genre: Action/platform

Action/platform PS Store

9. Celestial

Traverse the rocky terrain of Celeste Mountain and help Madeline overcome her personal struggles along the way.

With amazing pixel art, precise controls and exhilarating platforming action, Celeste gives you the final push you need to make a leap of faith into the darkness. Face your fears!

For those who liked: Hades, Life is Strange

Hades, Life is Strange Genre: Platform

Platform PS Store

10. Kingdom: Two Crowns

Collect coins, organize defenses and fight the encroaching darkness in Kingdom Two Crowns.

Get ready to ride and defend your kingdom in this micro-strategy adventure. An immersive experience in single player and fun in co-op.

For those who liked: Frostpunk, Terraria

Frostpunk, Terraria Genre: strategy/adventure

strategy/adventure PS Store

11. Moonlighter

Follow the story of an adventurous shop owner who dreams of being a hero in this top-down action RPG.

A unique blend of dungeon management simulator and dungeon exploration, Moonlighter invites you to explore dangerous realms and loot rare equipment, weapons and artifacts to upgrade your shop and face off against enemies.

For those who liked: Undertale, Stardew Valley

Undertale, Stardew Valley Genre: strategy/adventure

strategy/adventure PS Store

12. Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Immerse yourself in this innovative turn-based action RPG inspired by the 90s comic book of the same name.

With a vivid art style and fun character animation, Battle Chasers: Nightwar brings a lot of nostalgia for dungeon exploration JRPGs. Attention: the tactical combat is also amazing.

For those who liked: Final Fantasy VII, The Banner Saga

Final Fantasy VII, The Banner Saga Genre: RPG/strategy

RPG/strategy PS Store

13. Outer Wilds

What will you find in moments of silence on a desert planet, in the far reaches of the solar system, just before the nearest star explodes?

Outer Wilds combines ambient storytelling and clever puzzle solving. Just need another 22-minute cycle to gather the important information and save your skin?

For those who liked: Twelve Minutes, The Stanley Parable

Twelve Minutes, The Stanley Parable Genre: adventure/challenge

adventure/challenge PS Store

14. Children of Morta

For the guardians of Mount Morta, this heartwarming story is anything but a family affair…

Combat-filled exploration meets story-driven roguelite action in Children of Morta. Share the epic saga of the Bergson family with a friend in local co-op.

For those who liked: Slay the Spire, Curse of the Dead Gods

Slay the Spire, Curse of the Dead Gods Genre: action/roguelike

action/roguelike PS Store

15. Child of Light

Enjoy the audiovisual feast of Aurora’s haunting journey in this RPG.

From sweeping art direction to wonderful exploration, Child of Light encourages you to see hope in a dazzling watercolor world filled with atmosphere.

For those who liked: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Genshin Impact

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Genshin Impact Genre: RPG / adventure

RPG / adventure PS Store

16. Enter the Gungeon

Looking for the thrill of one hell of a bullet fight? Then you need to check out Enter the Gungeon.

Soak up the charm of 16-bit creatures as you blast your enemies to pieces: Enter the Gungeon’s arsenal is impressive. Take on the Gundead alone or with a friend!

For those who liked: Sol Cresta, Resogun

Sol Cresta, Resogun Genre: Roguelike/shoot ’em up

Roguelike/shoot ’em up PS Store

17. Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Venture into the 2D world of Hollow Knight if you dare. Be careful not to get lost in the midst of this stunning artistic reference and addictive gameplay.

Don’t be fooled by the look and feel of a simple platformer: Hollow Knight is full of surprises and delights in equal measure, ready to lure you deeper and deeper into Hallownest…

For those who liked: Cuphead, Dead Cells

Cuphead, Dead Cells Genre: Action/platform

Action/platform PS Store

18. Nidhogg

For when real-life fencing isn’t enough, count on Nidhogg’s fun (or destructive) multiplayer…

Nidhogg offers the purest experience of a duel: the joy, the tension, the nail-biting moments… And it’s nicer to face players with less experience than you!

For those who liked: Towerfall: Ascension, Street Fighter V

Towerfall: Ascension, Street Fighter V Genre: fight/platform

fight/platform PS Store

19. Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Discover what it’s like to triumph in the face of adversity in this stunning setting from Norse mythology.

In Jotun: Valhalla Edition, prove your true worth. Explore nine beautifully hand-drawn realms in your quest to defeat Jotun and overcome the insult of a death without glory.

For those who liked: Hyper Light Drifter, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Hyper Light Drifter, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Genre: action/adventure

action/adventure PS Store

﻿

20. Steins;Gate Elite

You discover a way to change the past with just your email and a modified microwave in hand. How can you resist?!

Enjoy this visual novel in STEINS;GATE ELITE, which features the series’ iconic visual style, remastered from the original. Indulge yourself: follow your own time.