PM increases effective by 22% after invasion of Maracanã

Alexandre Araújo, Igor Siqueira and Leo Burlá

From UOL, in Rio de Janeiro

08/09/2022 17:42

The Military Police of Rio de Janeiro is careful for today’s game (9) between Flamengo and Corinthians, 21:30, at Maracanã, after the mass invasion that occurred moments before the match between Flamengo and Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil. .

To prevent a new attempt to breach the security blockade from succeeding, the number of police officers involved in the event was increased by 22%. In the duel for Libertadores, the PM will have 635 soldiers in service against the 520 who worked in the confrontation between red-blacks and athletics.

“It’s to reinforce and minimize the risk of invasion, given that Flamengo fans are trying to cheat with fake tickets. It’s a large amount. We are reinforcing the police at the entrances and barriers that maintain the security perimeter around the stadium “, told UOL Esporte Lieutenant Colonel Faulhaber, commander of the Special Battalion for Policing in Stadiums (BEPE).

For Faulhaber, the decisive games of the season bring an extra challenge to the corporation, which faces more demanding and stressful events:

“It was an initiative of the Military Police itself. As the championship progresses, the crowd becomes more daring”.

With a 2-0 victory in the first leg, Fla only need a draw to advance to the Libertadores semifinal. Maracanã is expected to receive around 70,000 fans.

