PM investigates gas leak at Colgio Tiradentes – Gerais

Training with chemical munitions is part of the PM academy routine (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DAPress)

The Military Police (PM) opened an investigation to investigate whether there was a failure to implement the training protocol of the Military Police Academy, which caused tear gas intoxication in students at Colgio Tiradentes, this Tuesday morning (09/08). It was not necessary to suspend classes. The accident happened during a corporate training session. According to the spokeswoman for the Press Office, Major Layla Brunnela, the substance was dispersed by the wind and was taken to the school. “All the gas used is retained inside tents. During the entry and exit of soldiers, part of the chemical agent was dispersed”, she explained.

The major also points out that this type of training with chemical weapons is part of the routine of the police academy. “An inquiry was opened to find out if there was a failure in this execution, if the protocol that has been followed for all these years needs to be revised at some point”, she said.

She states that, in the last three years, there have been no such occurrences at school and also emphasizes the transient nature of the symptoms. “These agents bring what we call restlessness, which is breathing difficulty, burning in the throat and nose, feeling of retching. The temporary effect passes very quickly. All the students were treated without seriousness”, she said.

Colonel Eugnio Valadares, commander of the Military Police Academy, says that all protocols were followed during training. “We have qualified professionals. We are finding out which chemical agents were and what happened. The protocols were followed and we need to find out”, he declares. Chemical ammunition training has been suspended.