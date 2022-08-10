PM investigates gas leak at Colgio Tiradentes – Gerais

Abhishek Pratap 43 seconds ago News Comments Off on PM investigates gas leak at Colgio Tiradentes – Gerais 0 Views

Image shows attendance to students at the door of Col
Training with chemical munitions is part of the PM academy routine (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DAPress)

The Military Police (PM) opened an investigation to investigate whether there was a failure to implement the training protocol of the Military Police Academy, which caused tear gas intoxication in students at Colgio Tiradentes, this Tuesday morning (09/08). It was not necessary to suspend classes. The accident happened during a corporate training session. According to the spokeswoman for the Press Office, Major Layla Brunnela, the substance was dispersed by the wind and was taken to the school. “All the gas used is retained inside tents. During the entry and exit of soldiers, part of the chemical agent was dispersed”, she explained.

The major also points out that this type of training with chemical weapons is part of the routine of the police academy. “An inquiry was opened to find out if there was a failure in this execution, if the protocol that has been followed for all these years needs to be revised at some point”, she said.

She states that, in the last three years, there have been no such occurrences at school and also emphasizes the transient nature of the symptoms. “These agents bring what we call restlessness, which is breathing difficulty, burning in the throat and nose, feeling of retching. The temporary effect passes very quickly. All the students were treated without seriousness”, she said.

Colonel Eugnio Valadares, commander of the Military Police Academy, says that all protocols were followed during training. “We have qualified professionals. We are finding out which chemical agents were and what happened. The protocols were followed and we need to find out”, he declares. Chemical ammunition training has been suspended.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

São Paulo will release fourth dose for people over 18 this Tuesday (9)

São Paulo will release vaccination of people over 18 years old with the fourth dose …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved