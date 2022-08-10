PM screens and ‘isolates’ Corinthians without tickets

While some Corinthians fans entered the Maracanã to watch tonight’s game (9) against Flamengo, for the Libertadores quarterfinals, others were “isolated” at the entrance of the Célio de Barros Athletics Stadium, a few meters away. The screening action was part of the security measures for the match, and separated those who were without tickets.

The four thousand entries destined for the visiting fans ended on the last day 4, even with Timão at a disadvantage, since Rubro-Negro won the first game by 2 to 0.

according to UOL Esporte found, some were waiting for acquaintances with tickets, but those who don’t get tickets will have to stay inside the buses during the match. The vehicles were isolated by the PM at gate 11 of Maracanã. At around 18:45 (Brasília time), about 60 Corinthians fans were already there.

The atmosphere in front of the stadium’s Access B was even more reliable due to the turnaround of Corinthians. Even a Corinthian priest appeared to “bless” the team.

On the eve of the match, on the outskirts of the stadium, tickets for visitors were sold between R$1,000 and R$1,500 each.

Corinthians seeks in Rio a classification that would be heroic. Victory by a goal difference is not enough; it needs to be by two goals, to take the definition of the vacancy to penalties, or three or more to advance in normal time. There is no extra-time, no qualifying goal criterion away from home. Whoever passes the stage faces an Argentine in the semifinals: Talleres or Vélez Sarsfield, who will play tomorrow (10).