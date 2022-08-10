PM sergeant is arrested and investigated for link with ‘Brazilian Escobar’

Sergeant Fernando Parizotti de Souza Pimentel, 36, of the 6th Military Police Battalion (São Bernardo do Campo, SP), is investigated for alleged involvement with former Mato Grosso do Sul PM Major Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho, the “Brazilian Escobar “, one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world.

Pimentel was arrested on July 13 this year by federal police during Operation Maritimum, which took place in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Bahia, Pernambuco, Ceará and Pará. 46 arrest warrants and 90 search and seizure warrants were issued.

The 2nd Federal Criminal Court of Natal decreed the preventive detention of Pimentel. He is being held at the Romão Gomes Military Prison, in Água Fria, north of São Paulo. The sergeant received a voice of arrest in the battalion where he acted.

Lawyer Gilberto Quintanilha Pucci, Pimentel’s defender, said that his client is innocent, has never been involved in drug trafficking, much less with association with the criminal organization and that he will prove all this during the process.

Pucci stated that his client graduated from the Military Police in 2020 and went to Pará to help his brother Tiago in a transport company. The lawyer added that the deal did not work out and that the sergeant returned to São Paulo in 2021 and resumed his activities in the PM.

According to Pucci, the Federal Police accuses Pimentel of having set up a base in the carrier to distribute drugs. The lawyer points out, however, that the company was created in 2018 and that his client went there two years later without ever getting involved with drug trafficking or anything illicit. Tiago was already on the run.

The name of Operação Maritimum is an allusion to the way the criminal organization operated, which used maritime transport to export cocaine to Europe through Brazilian ports, mainly those of Santos, Salvador and Natal.

The Federal Police reported that investigations began in 2021 and that R$ 169.6 million were blocked in the bank accounts of the accused. During the start of the operation, agents seized eight tons of drugs.

Major Carvalho was arrested in Hungary

According to the Federal Police, the investigations identified three of the biggest drug traffickers operating in Brazil. They were the recipients of the drugs. One of them is Major Carvalho. He was arrested in Hungary on June 22 this year. The names of the other two were not released.

Major Carvalho is called in Europe the “Brazilian Escobar”, in reference to Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar. Carvalho commanded a criminal organization responsible for shipping 45 tons of cocaine to Europe, according to the PF.

The drug, valued at R$2.25 billion, was transported from 2017 to the ports of Antwerp (Belgium), Gioia Tauro and Livorno (Italy), Hamburg (Germany), Barcelona and Algeciras (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal). ) and Havre (France).

The Brazilian Justice wants the extradition of Major Carvalho. There is unofficial information that the “Brazilian Escobar” could also be imprisoned in Spain, where he has been facing prosecution since August 2018, when he was accused of being the owner of 1,700 kg of cocaine seized on a ship.