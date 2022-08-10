Polio vaccine: understand the risks of not immunizing children against the disease

• Giulia Granchi
• From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

  • Giulia Granchi
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Boy getting oral polio vaccine

Credit, Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

This Monday (08/08) began the national vaccination campaign against polio, a disease with serious consequences considered eradicated in Brazil since 1989, but with a risk of new cases due to low vaccination adherence.

Children under five years of age can be vaccinated and, in parallel, children under 15 also have the chance to update their vaccination booklet. Immunizations are made free of charge by the SUS (Unified Health System) and take place until September 9.

The recommended vaccination coverage range for poliomyelitis, according to Fiocruz, is 80%. In 2021, polio immunization was only 67.1%.

“One of the likely reasons for this vaccine drop is the false sense of protection from diseases they don’t know about. Polio, along with measles, was once one of the main childhood diseases in terms of sequelae and deaths, but today’s parents and guardians nowadays they belong to a generation that was very vaccinated, and therefore, they have no experience with the disease”, points out Juarez Cunha, president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations).

