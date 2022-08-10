Project that forces plans to cover treatments outside the ANS list will be voted on on the 29th, says Pacheco | Policy

The proposal was approved by the Chamber of Deputies at the beginning of the month and, according to the president of the House Arthur Lira (PP-AL), there was an agreement with the Senate for the text to be voted on this Tuesday.

However, in a note, Pacheco informed that a session dedicated to debating the issue will be held on August 23, with a vote scheduled for the following week. The Senate president appointed Senator Romário (PL-RJ) to prepare the report on the project.

“The Presidency informs that a session of thematic debates will be held, on August 23, to debate the Bill 2033/2022, of the Chamber of Deputies, which deals with the exhaustive role of ANS. After the debate, the matter will be on the agenda at the Plenary of the Federal Senate, on August 29, under the rapporteurship of Senator Romário”, says the note.

In June, Romário was one of the senators who signed an urgent request to vote on another proposal, presented in the Senate, with content similar to the text on the exhaustive role of the ANS approved by the Chamber.

In the justification, the senators highlighted the “negative impact on millions of Brazilians” of the decision taken in June by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

Authored by several deputies, the project overturns the restriction imposed by a decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which understood as exhaustive the list of treatments that must be covered by health plans.

By the decision of the STJ, the plans were released from covering procedures outside the list – which currently comprises 3,368 items.

The proposal approved by the Chamber says that operators must authorize health plans to cover treatment or procedure prescribed by a doctor or dentist who is not on the ANS list, provided that there is one of the following criteria:

proven effectiveness;

recommendation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS or;

authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) or;

recommendation of at least one health technology assessment body that is internationally renowned, provided that they have approved the same treatment for their citizens.

Among the “renowned” entities mentioned in the project are: Food and Drug Administration, European Health Union, Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC); National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice); Canada’s Drug and Health Technology Assessment (CADTH); Pharmaceutical benefits scheme (PBS); and Medical Services Advisory Committee (MSAC).

“The legal framework for health plans has brought legal certainty to health plan contracts. It so happens that if, on the one hand, it started to provide legal conditions for the activity of supplementary health, on the other hand, discussions about the taxation or exemplification of the list permeated the judiciary”, says the justification of the project.

Pacheco says the Senate will quickly analyze the end of the tax role

In June, the STJ changed its understanding of the list of procedures listed by the ANS for the coverage of health plans.

The Court understood that the list that defines what must be covered by health plans is exhaustive, that is, what is not on this preliminary list of the ANS does not need to be covered by the operators.

Before the decision, the ANS list was considered exemplary by most of the Judiciary. This means that patients who were denied procedures, exams, surgeries and medications that were not on the list could go to court and get this coverage.