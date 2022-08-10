PSG’s Rafinha Alcantara offered and could reinforce Atlético’s squad

photo: Franck Fife/AFP Rafinha Alcantara, from PSG, was offered to Atltico

Midfielder Rafinha Alcantara, from Paris Saint-Germain, France, was offered to Atltico. With no space at the French club, the 29-year-old Brazilian is negotiating a return to Brazil.

Rafinha belongs to PSG and was loaned out in the second half of the last European season at Real Sociedad, from Spain. At the Spanish club, the midfielder played 21 games and contributed one assist. The information on the negotiation with Atltico was anticipated by the portal The globe and confirmed by supersports this Tuesday (9/8).

Revealed by the youth teams of Barcelona, ​​Spain, in the 2012/13 season, Rafinha had difficulties to start a sequence of games in his career. The attacking midfielder has faced a number of injuries as a professional athlete, including a total cruciate ligament tear in his knee in 2018.

With the strong competition he faces at Paris Saint-Germain, Rafinha is not in the plans of coach Christophe Galtier. The Brazilian has a contract with the French club until June 30, 2023.

Son of Mazinho and brother of Thiago Alcantara, from Liverpool, England, Rafinha’s most notable characteristic is his quality in passing – both short-distance and progressive. The midfielder’s game vision helped him to provide six assists in 34 games in his first season with PSG, in 2020/21.

In a career damaged by injuries, Rafinha has already defended the colors of Barcelona, ​​Celta de Vigo (Spain), Internazionale (Italy), Real Sociedad (Spain) and Paris Saint-Germain. The curriculum accredits the player as a high-level signing in Brazilian football.