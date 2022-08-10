After assuming the relationship with José Loreto, the “Tadeu” of the soap opera “Pantanal”, the influencer and actress Rafa Kalimann was compared to Débora Nascimento, the actor’s ex.

The comment was made by actress Suzana Pires after Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme publicized Kalimann’s participation in an episode of the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”.

Carmo Dalla Vecchia reveals crying with messages of support and says that today he is more respected: ‘I am a public gay’

Rafa Kalimann and Débora Nascimento, current and ex of José Loreto are compared by actress: ‘sisters’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Rafa Kalimann is the next participant in the podcast by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme Photo: Reproução/Instagram

Some netizens were revolted by the actress’ speech: “There are people who love to create a RIVALITY that doesn’t even exist”, but there are those who think the same way: “Beauties very similar, you’re not crazy. I had already noticed the similarity”.

Ex-Fluminense Conca marries nutritionist, ex of his doctor

Rafa Kalimann and Débora Nascimento, current and former of José Loreto, are compared by actress: ‘sisters’ Photo: Reproução/Instagram Rafa Kalimann and Débora Nascimento, current and former of José Loreto, are compared by actress: ‘sisters’ Photo: Reproução/Instagram Rafa Kalimann and Débora Nascimento, current and former of José Loreto, are compared by actress: ‘sisters’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Despite speculations about a possible romance in the last week, Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto assumed that they are dating last Sunday, when they went together to the show in honor of Caetano Veloso’s 80th birthday, in Rio de Janeiro.

Paula Barbosa counters Giovanna Gold and denies having ignored the actress who lived the first Zefa in ‘Pantanal’: ‘She’s crazy’