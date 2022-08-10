Rafa Kalimann says he lost his virginity at age 13 and has already starved

reproduction Rafa Kalimann

This Tuesday (09), Rafa Kalimann was on “Quem Pode, Pod”, the podcast presented by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme. In the conversation, she recalled difficulties she has gone through in the past and even made revelations about her love life.

“I left home very early at 14, to model. And I wanted them to [família dela] evolve with me. My father went to see the sea at the age of 45. My father trained me to speak Faustão. He would put me to see Faustão and say ‘this answer is great”, begins the influencer, who revealed that the family had sold what they had for her to follow her dream and so, she managed to go to São Paulo.

However, in São Paulo, she went through some troubles: “It was horrible in São Paulo, I spent five years there, it didn’t work out, I went hungry. I come from a poor family. My father would send me 120 reais to spend the month, in model republic.

Then Rafa explains that he tried to fit into a pattern to be able to work as a model, but he couldn’t: “I didn’t fit [no padrão de modelos], I lost weight, I lost weight, and I didn’t reach 90 hips, because I have more butt and thigh and that frustrated me. Did not work. I returned to my parents’ house very frustrated.”

+ Join the iG Gente channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news about celebrities, reality shows and much more!

At another point in the interview, the ex-sister spoke about relationships: “I’ve always been [namoradeira]. I started dating when I was 13 and I never stopped. The first kiss was at 11. [Perdi a virgindade] at 13.”

She tells how her first relationship was: “At 15 I went to live with him [o primeiro namorado]. It didn’t work out, he betrayed me.”

+ Watch “Auê”, iG Gente’s entertainment program







Kalimann even reports that she was difficult to stay single. “I always got into a serious relationship. I ended my marriage, a month later the first mouth I kissed I dated, I left BBB the first mouth I kissed I dated. Choosing to be with someone is choosing to be free, because you choose be there”, he says.