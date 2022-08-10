Rafa Kalimann says he was always a flirt and admits: ‘Sex is very important to me’ | TV & Famous

“I always was! I started dating when I was 13 and never stopped (laughs). At 15, I moved in with him. But it didn’t work out, he betrayed me”, said Rafa, who amended when asked if she is a horny woman.
“I am! Sex is very important to me. Sex is very important to me. The importance of sex is 100%, not 100% because it has to be done every day. Carnal chemistry is very much linked to the energy you have with the person. It is very difficult for you to have a very good exchange with the person and the sex is not good.”
Still on the relationship, Rafa explains that he went through several disappointments in love, including betrayals: “I come from the countryside and they never explained to me that I didn’t have to subject myself to that. Rather, it was kind of like ‘get used to it’, ‘ah, men’…”
Rafa Kalimann tells everything in ‘Quem Pode, Pod’, by Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank — Photo: @alexsantanaphotographer/Reproduction/Instagram
See some moments from the interview!
She, who debuted as an actress in the new Globoplay series Rensga Hits, also said that she always dreamed of being famous, and revealed a curious story about her destiny:
“I wanted to be famous, how? I didn’t know. My father used to train me to talk to Faustão. There was a family that they say they were abducted. And he said: ‘Look, she is your future. she has.”
At another point in the conversation, Rafa commented on the cancellation and said that he went hungry when he lived in São Paulo for five years.
