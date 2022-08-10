Rafinha Alcântara, from PSG, is offered to Atlético-MG; club studies hiring | athletic-mg

PSG midfielder Rafinha Alcântara was offered to Atlético-MG, and the club is still studying the possibility of negotiation. The player, who is out of space in the French team, was also offered to other clubs, among them, Botafogo.

Earlier, the newspaper The globe informed that there is a negotiation between the player and the Minas Gerais club. O ge consulted a source from Galo, who claimed to have only been a name offered by the market to Atlético. The situation, if it moves forward, would be for a loan from PSG to Atlético. The transfer window in Brazil ends on August 15, next Monday.

Last season, with no space at PSG, the player was already on loan at Real Sociedad, from Spain. The Spanish team bowed only with the player’s salary, without any financial compensation to PSG. There have been 21 games since January. The midfielder’s contract with PSG runs until June 2023. But Rafinha is free to return to Brazil without financial compensation.

Galo has already moved a lot in this international transfer window. The club hired forwards Pavón, Alan Kardec and Pedrinho, in addition to defender Jemerson. The latter is the only one that has not yet debuted for Galo.

This Wednesday, the Minas Gerais team faces Palmeiras, for the return game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores, in São Paulo. In the first leg, the Minas Gerais team opened 2 to 0, but gave the tie to Abel Ferreira’s team.

