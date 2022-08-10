Ready for a decision at Palmeiras, Rony says: “The time I was stopped was difficult. I suffered a lot” | palm trees

Rony should be the big news for Palmeiras to face Atlético-MG, this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, in the second and decisive game of the Libertadores quarterfinals.

The striker has recovered from a muscle injury in his left thigh, entering the second half of the victory against Goiás, at the weekend, to gain game rhythm in the process of preparing for the decision in the South American competition.

– I was very happy with my return and also happy with the result of the weekend. We knew it would not be an easy game, but our team is to be congratulated, as they were able to withstand well and also put our rhythm of play. The time I was stopped was difficult, watching the games on television is very bad. I suffered a lot, especially in the elimination against São Paulo, but at the same time it gave me a lot of strength to work and come back soon.

– I always had in mind the focus of doing the jobs correctly to get back faster and better. So, I missed you and coming back in front of our fans was an immense happiness. I hope now to continue tomorrow (Wednesday), which will be a very difficult game. I believe that we are all very concentrated and focused to make a great match – said Rony.

With eight wins and one draw, Palmeiras boasts the best campaign in Libertadores. However, Verdão needs to beat Atlético-MG in normal time to not depend on the penalty shootout (in case of equality) to advance to the semifinals.

Vice-top scorer for Palmeiras in the season with 18 goals, seven of them for Libertadores, Rony projects a complicated match this Wednesday.

– Libertadores is a very difficult competition, all clubs want to win. I believe that in the return game we will face a very complicated scenario, as Galo comes from a defeat and is here to give his life. We know the importance of the game for us and we are all very focused to make a great game. We count on the strength of our fans, who can support us at every minute because, for sure, we will seek the result and the classification – he analyzed.

With Rony among the starters, Palmeiras should enter the field against Galo with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony (Lopez).

After a 2-2 draw in the first match, played in Belo Horizonte, Palmeiras depends on a victory in normal time to advance for the fourth time in the last five years to the semifinals. In case of a new tie, regardless of the score, the decision will be on penalties.

