Regina Duarte is ignored by colleagues in a play in São Paulo

The Sesc 24 de Maio theater, in São Paulo, was the scene of an embarrassing situation involving Bolsonarista actress Regina Duarte, last Saturday.

Regina and several artists, including Malu Mader, Tony Belotto, Leandra Leal, Bárbara Paz and Silvio de Abreu, were in the audience for “Virgínia”, a play written and staged by Cláudia Abreu, directed by Amir Haddad. After the performance, a line of fans and friends formed – among them Regina and the other artists – at the door of the concert hall to greet Cláudia.

About 15 minutes before Cláudia appeared in the greeting line, and in the later time until everyone, little by little, spoke to the actress, Regina was solemnly ignored. Most didn’t even look at her, as did she, who also pretended not to know (and have worked with) many there.

Claudia was cordial and hugged Regina, thanked her for her presence and the compliments she received. They didn’t talk about politics. Afterwards, Regina wrote a post on her Instagram in which, not to mention being ignored by the majority, she highlighted the hug she received from Cláudia.

In time: despite Bolsonaro’s permanent attacks on artists and culture, Regina Duarte remains convinced in her support of the president.