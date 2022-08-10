Retail sales fall 1.4% in June, worse than expected

The volume of retail sales fell by 1.4% in June compared to May, in the seasonally adjusted series, according to data released this Wednesday (10) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with June 2021, the drop was 0.3%. The results came worse than expected, as the market projected a drop of 1.0% on a monthly basis and stability (0.0%) on an annual basis, according to Refinitiv.

It was the worst monthly result since December (when it dropped 2.9%) and the second consecutive drop in the indicator (which had risen in the first four months of the year).

As a result, retail accumulates a high of 1.4% in 2022, but retreats 0.9% in 12 months. Sales volume is 1.6% above the pre-pandemic level (February 2020), but 3.3% below the highest level in the historical series (recorded in October 2020).

In the expanded retail trade, which includes vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces and construction material, the volume of sales decreased 2.3% compared to May and 3.1% compared to June 2021.

widespread shrinkage

The retraction was spread by 7 of the 8 survey activities, driven by fabrics, apparel and footwear (down 5.4%) and hypermarkets and supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-0.5%). The only activity that grew in June compared to May was pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery items (+1.3%).

“In this segment, the increase is linked to pharmaceutical items and reflects the rise in drug prices. This is a type of product that, most of the time, you can’t replace. This increases the expenditure of a family that may have to spend on this activity and reduce consumption on others”, says the research manager, Cristiano Santos.

The 2.3% drop in the expanded retail trade was driven both by vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces (-4.1%) and construction material (-1.0%).

High in the 1st semester

Despite the monthly and annual drop in the indicator, retail accumulated a high of 1.4% in the first half of this year, after falling by 3.0% in the second half of last year. Among the activities surveyed, 6 rose and 2 fell.

The biggest increases were books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (+18.4%), fabrics, clothing and footwear (+17.2%) and pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery items (+8.4%). The two declines came from furniture and household appliances (-9.3%) and other articles for personal and domestic use (-2.8%).

