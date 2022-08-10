Rio-SP aerial bridge will be the first with biometric facial boarding in the world, says Infraero | Sao Paulo

The Rio-São Paulo air bridge will be the first in the world with facial biometric boarding, according to Infraero. The operation was launched this Tuesday, with the presence of the Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio, at Congonhas Airport, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

Throughout the month of August, the biometric system will be gradually installed. Also according to Infraero, it will take place gradually and simultaneously at São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro airports. By August 25th, the system must be fully installed.

Passengers can choose whether they want to board with biometrics or in the conventional way, presenting documents and air ticket.

Travelers on domestic flights from Congonhas airports, in São Paulo, and Santos Dumont, Rio de Janeiro, will accompany the installation, tests and start of operation of the biometric system for passengers and crew throughout August.

Facial biometrics at Congonhas airport — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In addition to the minister, partners of the Embarque +Seguro 100% Digital project, the president of Infraero, Brigadier Hélio Paes de Barros Júnior; Serpro’s CEO, Gileno Barreto; the National Secretary of Civil Aviation, Ronei Glanzmann; and the CEO of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), Juliano Noman, as well as representatives of the National Commission of Airport Authorities (Conaero), participated in the inauguration.

Facial biometrics at Congonhas airport — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

