Rock in Rio 2022 opens extraordinary ticket sales; see date and time | Rock in Rio

Alert, Rock In Rio 2022 🚨! With less than a month to go before the festival, an extraordinary ticket sale has been announced for this Tuesday, 8/9, at 7pm. For those who were unable to acquire a passport for the event, this may be the chance.
Yes, the tickets sold out on the first day of sale, but, via Twitter, the organizers of the event explained:
“As not all those purchased in April in the boleto option had their payments made, there are still some tickets available. The quantity is limited to the existing stock. Get yours! 🤘💙”.
IZA and Justin Bieber will be at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
🚨 Check out the information 👇😀
When will Rock in Rio 2022 take place?
September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11
Where?
In the City of Rock, in Rio de Janeiro
Avril Lavigne and Green Day will make their debut at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Disclosure
9/2
Iron Maiden
dream theater
megadeth
Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
3/9
Post Malone
marshmello
Jason Derulo
Hello
4/9
Justin bieber
Demi Lovato
Migos
IZA
Coldplay will sing at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Instagram
8/9
Armas e Rosas
maneskin
The OffSpring
CPM22
9/9
green Day
fall out Boy
Billy Idol
Initial Capital
Demi Lovato announces 2 more shows in Brazil before Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
9/10
Coldplay
Camila Cabello
bastille
djavan
9/11
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Rita Ora
Ivete Sangalo
Dua Lipa — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram